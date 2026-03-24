Muckleshoot Casino unveils WA’s 1st build-your-own sauce machine

Catalina Gaitán The Seattle Times

Steps away from Muckleshoot Casino Resort’s glowing slot machines, a new device is dispensing something even tastier than cold, hard cash: sauces.

More than 2,000 different kinds of sauces, to be exact.

The Auburn casino this month unveiled its new Heinz REMIX machine, claiming to be the first in Washington state to introduce the “game-changing flavor experience.”

The vending machine lets users customize their ketchups or invent sauce combinations. Best of all, no one is allowed to say a combination is too kooky.

Want to mix mustard and buffalo? Ranch dressing and honey? Barbecue and bacon? A cup of special sauce will come out after a frenetic spin under the machine’s dispenser.

Every sauce starts with a base of either one of the ketchup company’s five “classics” — ketchup, mayonnaise, barbecue, mustard or ranch — or “special recipes,” like sweet and smokey barbecue or honey mustard.

Users can then add up to two of six “flavor enhancers” — jalapeño, chipotle, buffalo, garlic, honey or bacon — and choose between three “intensity levels,” according to the casino.

Then, users can place a small plastic cup under the machine’s dispenser, select “mix my sauce” and watch the device pour and swirl their sauce selections until they’re ready. Grab some French fries from the casino’s food hall, where the machine is located, and start dipping.

“This is more than a sauce station,” the casino said in a Facebook post this month.