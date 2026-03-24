Post Falls church fire casued by deterioration of natural gas regulator, ruled accidental
The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled a fire that destroyed a Post Falls church and attached preschool was accidental, likely caused by deterioration of the church’s natural gas regulator and meter.
Fire crews from North Idaho and Spokane Valley responded to flames billowing out of River Church, 1687 E. Horsehaven Ave., around 4 a.m. March 15. Because of the scale of the fire and challenges gaining access to it, it took until late morning for fire crews to start dispersing, according to earlier reports.
No one was inside at the time of the fire, according to the church’s pastor, Steve Karst, but he doubts they’ll be able to salvage much of anything from inside. Though the fire didn’t destroy everything, the water used to suppress the flames caused considerable damage, he told The Spokesman-Review in a prior interview.
Multiple burn areas in the church led investigators to pry whether or not the fire was criminally set, according to the department’s news release. No evidence of accelerants were found, but each burn location “involved a natural gas-fueled appliance.” Damage was found around the gas appliance’s valves and pilot lights.
According to the release, the regulator was found to have deteriorated over time due to weather. It caused the regulator to fail and over-pressurize the building’s gas system.
Church leaders are currently seeking alternative buildings to continue to educate their students.