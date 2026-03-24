Quadruple amputee cornhole professional jailed on murder charges

By Zach Powell The Athletic

Dayton James Webber, a quadruple amputee who played in the American Cornhole League, faces first- and second-degree murder charges after being arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in La Plata, Md., approximately 40 miles south of Washington, D.C.

Webber, 27, was held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in Virginia on Monday, according to online records, but is expected to be extradited to La Plata, where he will face charges.

According to a Charles County Sheriff’s Office news release, police in La Plata were flagged down Sunday night by two people in the area of La Plata Road and Radio Station Road. The two said they were in the backseat of a car and told police they saw Webber shoot the front-seat passenger, Bradrick Michael Wells, 27, during an argument. After the incident, Webber stopped the vehicle and asked the passengers, who knew each other, to help pull the victim out of the car. The witnesses refused, exited the car and fled the scene. Webber then left the scene with the victim still in the car.

Nearly two hours later, a resident in Charlotte Hall, Md., called police to report a body in a yard. When officers arrived, they identified the body as Wells and pronounced him dead. Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Webber’s arrest and located his car in Charlottesville, Va., where Webber had sought “treatment for a medical issue” at a nearby hospital, according to the release. Albemarle County police officers arrested Webber upon his release from the hospital, and he was charged as a fugitive from justice.

Diane Richardson, a Charles County Sheriff’s Office representative, could not immediately be reached for comment when contacted by The Athletic. As of Monday night, online records do not list a legal representative for Webber.

Webber, who began his professional cornhole career in 2021, has said he was diagnosed with Streptococcus pneumoniae, a bacterial infection that affected his arms and legs, when he was 10 months old. He said he was given a 3 percent chance to live, and he had his arms and legs amputated to get the infections out of his body and keep him alive.

He later became the first quadruple amputee to compete in the American Cornhole League and was named the best cornhole player in Maryland in 2020, according to the ESPN special “The World Won’t Wait,” released in August 2023. He even wrestled at age 12.

“I’m thankful for the Lord and giving those surgeons the power that He did that day to make such a miracle happen,” Webber said in an ESPN interview in August 2024.

On his YouTube channel, Webber has posted multiple videos showing how he shoots firearms, including one in which he loads and fires a 9mm handgun.

In a statement posted to social media on Monday, the ACL said it was aware of the allegations against Webber. “We respect the judicial process and will not comment on specific allegations or details while proceedings are ongoing.

“We will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so, but in the meantime the league will have no further comment.”