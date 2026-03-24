Reign in the forecast: Seattle’s NWSL franchise set to take its turn in Spokane

Following the popular debut of the Seattle Sounders in Spokane last week, professional women’s soccer club Seattle Reign FC takes its shot in the Lilac City for the first time Wednesday.

Ongoing renovations at Lumen Field in Seattle in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup provided a unique opportunity for the teams to give Spokane fans a chance to see them at ONE Spokane Stadium.

The Reign have called multiple different facilities home since they became a charter NWSL team in 2013 – including Starfire Stadium in Tukwila (2013), Memorial Stadium at the Seattle Center (2014-18), Cheney Stadium in Tacoma (2019-21), and Lumen in Sodo (2022-present).

Wednesday marks the first time the team has played on the East Side.

Unlike the MLS’ Sounders – who played just one game in the city – ONE Spokane Stadium will be the Seattle Reign’s home field for three regular -season matches from Wednesday to April 4.

They will face the Kansas City Current on Wednesday at 6 p.m., Racing Louisville FC Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and the Denver Summit FC April 4 at 5:45 p.m.

“We just love to bring our game to more people. We don’t get to do this very often … the Reign and the Sounders … it’s really , really neat to actually get to show everyone what professional soccer is on the men’s and women’s side,” Sounders general manager Craig Waibel said.

Reign GM Lesle Gallimore said she was “excited to show the global game, and the professional game to new fans.”

Being in Spokane also gives her players exposure to Eastern Washington.

“I am excited for our players, many of whom on the roster can’t even pronounce Spokane,” said Gallimore.

She joked that she has had to “have little lessons with them,” on the pronunciation. But Gallimore also hopes that local athletes in the area seeing the Seattle Reign FC in person will feel inspired to pursue soccer professionally within the state.

“We have a young team. When you talk about development, we’re developing some of the nation’s top players right now. So, I think even for club players, and college players over in the Eastern Washington area (it’s good) to see some of the players on our team. And to kind of have that belief or inspiration that they can do it.”

Gallimore also discussed her excitement about Reign’s collaboration with the Spokane Zephyr, including loaning players to the Gainbridge Super League team to help further the individual’s development.

Olivia Van Der Jagt, for example, was loaned to the Zephyr from the Reign in July. The 26-year-old UW alum and Kent, Washington native was set to remain in Spokane through the end of the 2025-26 Super League season. Seattle called her back after she totaled 168 minutes and two starts in four appearances.

“We just want to collaborate with other soccer people in the state. I’ve said it before. It’s one family, one game,” said Gallimore.

Gallimore said she hopes the Reign can emulate the “way the Sounders have molded a pipeline that’s primarily homegrown.”

The Reign are “not that much different,” she said. “We want to make sure that what we’re creating as a football club is something that is ours. And we’re adamant about that.”

Gallimore understands the gap in popularity between the men’s and women’s game. But that is why she and Waibel hope the Reign’s Spokane residency will bring more visibility to the women.

“A Vancouver-Sounders, CONCACAF Cascadia match is a little easier of a sell than three NWSL matches that no one’s really heard too much about or seen. And we have three in a row here,” Gallimore said.

“I am going to ask for … support,” she said. “The Spokane group has been phenomenal in their support of us, and hopefully (we are) the same in our support of them throughout the years.”

The Reign opened the season with a 2-1 road win against Orlando Pride March 15, but fell 2-0 to the Portland Thorns five days later.

Wednesday’s match against the Kansas City Current – the 2025 Players Shield winners – pits two 1-1 teams.

The Current returned 19 players from its 29-member roster a season ago, including the NWSL’s first back-to-back MVP, Malawian left-winger Temwa Chawinga, who won the award in 2024 and 2025. The 27-year-old’s 15 goals in 23 appearances also earned her the 2025 Golden Boot. The Reign’s offense will also face a test against last year’s Goalkeeper of the Year Lorena Da Silva Leite. Lorena – who primarily goes by her first name – finished last season with 65 saves and 14 clean sheets. The Current’s defense is led by 28-year-old Kayla Sharples with eight clearances, four interceptions, three tackles, and two blocks this season.

Seattle, which concluded the 2025 regular season ranked fifth, counters with U.S. Women’s National Team starting keeper Claudia Dickey. Dickey topped the NWSL with 90 saves last year. Dickey has nine in two games to start the 2026 campaign. The Reign also have 13-year veteran midfielder Jess Fishlock, who has been with the team since 2013. Fishlock had a goal against Orlando and will be looking to get back in the scoring column after being held in check against Portland.

Seattle’s attack would typically features the NWSL’s all-time leading scorer, Lynn Biendolo, who joined the Reign last season. But Biendolo is currently on maternity leave. Sofia Huerta and Madison Curry lead Seattle’s defensive unit with eight tackles apiece.

As a father, Waibel emphasized the Reign’s three games in Spokane are a great opportunity for local children to watch players “succeeding in what they do.”

“I have a daughter, and life is about exposure,” he said. “For anyone wondering. For anyone over here that has a daughter playing soccer, get some tickets. Bring ’em to the game. Let ’em be inspired … Let ’em grow …. Let ’em see the best.”