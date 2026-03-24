United to be first US carrier with economy seats that turn into couches

By Kathleen Wong USA Today USA Today

Being able to lie down flat and stretch your legs on a long-haul flight will no longer be a luxury exclusive to business and first-class passengers on United Airlines.

The U.S. carrier announced on March 24 a new seat offering called the Relax Row, meant to make falling asleep and getting comfy while in economy a bit easier.

Slated to debut next year, the Relax Row is a special set of three economy seats “that can transform into a couch,” according to a March 24 news release. The seats will have adjustable leg rests that can fold up to a 90-degree angle to give passengers more room to sleep or stretch out.

“As a leading premium airline, we’re committed to delivering new, industry-leading experiences for all of our customers – and the United Relax Row is the perfect example of that. Customers traveling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort, and this is one way we can deliver that for them,” said United’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella in the release.

The new seating is set to launch in 2027, with plans to offer it on more than 200 Boeing 787 and 777 widebody aircraft by 2030. In the cabin, there will be 12 Relax Row sections located between United Economy and United Premium Plus.

“The United Relax Row is ideal for families traveling with small children, solo travelers and couples who want the value of United Economy but with a little extra comfort,” the airline said.

To take advantage of their lie-flat experience, Relax Row passengers will receive special amenities like a custom-fitted mattress pad, blanket and two extra pillows. Families also get a plush toy and a children’s travel kit.

The move makes United Airlines the first North American airline to offer lie-flat seating in economy class, with the option already available on airlines such as Air New Zealand, All Nippon Airways and Lufthansa.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect