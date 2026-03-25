Former Los Angeles police officer appointed as new Shoshone County sheriff

Shoshone County commissioners appointed on Tuesday a former Los Angeles Police Department officer and combat veteran to lead the sheriff’s department.

Shawn Wehr, 55, will take over as interim sheriff for nine months before the primary election.

“My family has deep roots in this community, so it’s special for me to be able to serve this county,” he said during an interview with commissioners.

Wehr’s appointment follows the resignation of former Sheriff William Eddy, who resigned two months after a deadly shooting in Wallace. Eddy cited health concerns as the reason for his resignation, according to previous reporting by The Spokesman-Review.

The three county commissioners acknowledged whoever they picked to become the interim would do a good job in a leadership position. Commissioner David Dose wanted to select Travis Skinner, the current undersheriff. He was outvoted by commissioners Melissa Cowels and Jeff Zimmerman.

“Even if I lose the vote today, I think the county wins,” Dose said.

Cowels said nine months appeared to be enough to “turn things around.”

The county has faced a tumultuous last several months. Voters rejected a levy meant to address sheriff’s office shortages, former Sheriff Holly Lindsay resigned after she was accused of hitting a pole with her car and the shooting in Wallace left the shooter dead and two injured.

“There are things that are getting dropped,” Zimmerman said. “We need to cut our liability back and (appointing Wehr) is the way to do it.”

Wehr told commissioners during his interview that he is comfortable from his near-30 years of law enforcement experience assisting in training to better handle major incidents, supervising people and communicating with federal partners. He also emphasized that as sheriff, “you have to be an open book” to ensure transparency with the public.

“Anything I do or the department does has to be open to the public,” Wehr said.

Ultimately, Wehr will likely face Chris Rice on the upcoming ballot. Rice also has law enforcement experience with the Kellogg Police Department, the Post Falls Police Department and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.