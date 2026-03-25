How to watch Mariners games: TV, streaming and channel info

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

Finally, an answer for local fans to the only real question surrounding the Seattle Mariners entering the 2026 season: Yes, you can watch them on TV.

The Mariners on Wednesday announced a programming update on how to watch their games through traditional cable and satellite providers.

Those viewers with a Comcast/Xfinity subscription can watch M’s games on Channel 1261.

The club says a full channel finder will be available Thursday morning, ahead of the Mariners’ first game against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night.

Last September, the Mariners announced they were shuttering ROOT Sports Northwest — their regional sports network responsible for airing the bulk of their 162-game schedule — and handing over their production and distribution rights to MLB.

As part of that plan, the Mariners created a new broadcasting wing, Mariners TV, and a new streaming service, Mariners.TV.

People in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, Montana or Hawaii (plus British Columbia or Alberta, Canada) can stream Mariners games with no local blackouts on Mariners.TV. Seasonal and monthly plans are on sale now for $99.99 for a full season or $19.99 per month.