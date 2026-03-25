Lucy Lathrop hits inside-the-park home run for Deer Park; Connor Moffitt dominate on mound and plate for Mt. Spokane | prep roundup

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

4A/3AMt. Spokane 13, Mead 0 (5): Connor Moffitt hit a home run, scored three runs and the visiting Wildcats (1-3, 1-0) defeated the Panthers (2-1, 0-1). Moffitt struck out eight and allowed only two hits through four innings pitched for Mt. Spokane. Caden Pugh and Kade Ferguson each had a double for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 9, Shadle Park 2: Anthony Karis went 3 for 3 with a home run, double and the Bullpups (3-1, 1-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (2-1, 0-1). Jaxon Buckner added a home run for Gonzaga Prep. Mason Allison led Shadle Park with two hits and one run scored.

University 6, Ferris 2: Brant Trautman went 2 for 3 with two doubles and the Titans (2-1, 1-0) defeated the visiting Saxons (2-1, 0-1). Eamonn Keaton doubled and had an RBI for Ferris.

Rigeline 11, Lewis and Clark 1: Mikey Macall went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs, a pair of stolen bases and the visiting Falcons (2-2, 1-0) defeated the Tigers (0-4, 0-1) at Hart Field. Dillon Lopez led Lewis and Clark with a run scored.

Central Valley 6, Cheney 2: Tyson Blake went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and the visiting Bears (1-3, 1-0) defeated the Blackhawks (0-4, 0-1). Camden Gerard went 2 for 3 to lead Cheney.

2ADeer Park 14, East Valley 1 (6): Ian Olietti went 4 for 4 with a triple, double, two RBIs and the visiting Stags (4-0, 4-0) defeated the Knights (1-4, 0-3). Colby Bergman led East Valley with a double on two hits.

Softball

4A/3ALewis and Clark 15, Central Valley 5 (6): Rhiannon Kilgore drove in seven runs and the Tigers (2-2, 2-2) defeated the visiting Bears (0-4, 0-2). Sophia Salsbury led Lewis and Clark with two runs.

Cheney 20, Gonzaga Prep 2 (6): Maddy Hurley batted 4 for 5 with a home run, double, four RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (2-2, 1-2) defeated the Bullpups (0-4, 0-4). Abrihet Epps had one run for the Bullpups.

Ridgeline 28, Ferris 3 (5): Aaliyah Yeldon, Persais Triplett, Reghan Miller hit a home run apiece and the Falcons (4-1, 3-1) defeated the visiting Saxons (1-3, 1-3). Bella Hao led Ferris with two RBIs.

Mt. Spokane 14, University 1 (5): Addison Jay, Quincy Schuerman and Kaydin Bradeen each drove in three runs and the visiting Wildcats (6-0, 4-0) defeated the Titans (4-2, 3-1). Makenzie Morris scored three runs for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 23, Shadle Park 1 (5): Mia Martin went 4 for 5 with six RBIs and the visiting Panthers (6-0, 4-0) defeated the Highlanders (1-3, 1-3). Abby Smith led Shadle Park with three hits.

2AClarkston 36, North Central 3 (5): Bailey Blaydes scored five runs off of four hits and the visiting Bantams (2-2, 1-1) defeated the Wolfpack (0-4, 0-4). Autumn Faison led North Central with two hits.

Deer Park 21, East Valley 13: Lucy Lathrop went 4 for 5 with an inside the park home run, triple, double and the visiting Stags (4-0, 4-0) defeated the Knights (1-3, 1-1). JC Weger drove in four runs for East Valley.

Boys soccer 4A/3A

Central Valley 3, Cheney 1: Koah Lang scored twice and the visiting Bears (2-2, 1-0) defeated the Blackhawks (0-3, 0-1). Arthur Huacuz scored for Cheney.

University 2, Shadle Park 2 (Tie): Atamian scored a goal in the 90th minute and the Titans (1-3-1, 0-0-1) tied the visiting Highlanders (1-1-1, 0-0-1).

Gonzaga Prep 1, Mead 1 (Tie): Colton Kelly scored a goal in the 55th minute and the visiting Bullpups (2-0-2, 0-0-1) tied the Panthers (1-2-2, 0-0-1) at Union Stadium. Terach Dobbs scored the goal for Mead.

Ridgeline 2, Mt. Spokane 0: Beckam Lopez and Noah Meadows each scored the in the second half and the Falcons (2-1-1, 1-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (4-1-1, 0-1).

Boys tennis

Central Valley 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At CV. Central Valley’s Sam Benedetti defeated Zach Wolverton 6-1, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Joe Call and Turner Robertson of Central Valley defeated Titus Mischke and Kyle Stevens 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Pullman 7, Deer Park 0: In No. 1 singles, Nathan Sutton of Pullman defeated Issac Lee 6-2, 6-3. Pullman twins Daniel and Issac Lin made a successful step up for their first No. 1 doubles match with a 6-2, 6-2 result defeating Josh Krantz/Levi Bouldin of Deer Park.

Girls tennis

University 5, Cheney 2: At U-Hi. Univesity’s Harper Zitterkopf defeated Leah Pettet 6-1, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Isabelle Erickson and Stella Bergstrom of University defeated Madison Anderson and Clara Dave 1-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Mead 7, Ridgeline 0: At Mead. Mead’s Lexi Mattox defeated Mia Longo 6-1, 6-0 in number one singles. In No. 1 doubles, Julia Benton and Kiera Hayes of Mead defeated Sophie Jorgensen and Gina Stroot 6-4, 6-1.

Central Valley 7, Mt. Spokane 0: At Mt. Spokane. Central Valley’s Kate Bendele defeated Addy Bendele 6-2, 3=6, 6-3. In No 1 doubles, Ryan Inks and Kynli Diamond of Central Valley defeated Olivia Fletcher and Emery Baker 6-3, 6-2.