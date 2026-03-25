‘Ready or Not 2’ stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood evacuated in hotel fire

Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

The cast of horror movie “Ready or Not 2” had a real-life scare when a fire broke out inside a Paris hotel late Wednesday morning.

Flames erupted inside the kitchen of the Bristol Hotel around 11:30 a.m., prompting a mass evacuation, sources told TMZ.

Approximately 400 people were cleared from the building, including actors Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kathryn Newton and Elijah Wood, according to TMZ. They were reportedly participating in a press junket, promoting the sequel film, “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come,” which also stars Samara Weaving.

Sources additionally told TMZ that everyone “including the cast on the promo tour is safe” and “the situation is under control.”

Few other details, including what caused the fire, have been released.

Following the incident, 29-year-old Newton took to Instagram to celebrate the upcoming release of her new movie. It includes a short video of her in what appears to be a swanky hotel, showing off her outfit for the day, which consisted of a short lacy dress and tall black heels.

“Press day 1,075,790 of #ReadyOrNot2 in PARIS!!!! Get tickets now!” she wrote in the caption.

“Ready or Not 2,” which takes place directly after the events of 2023’s “Ready or Not,” is in theaters on April 8.