Seattle Reign open Spokane residency with 3-0 win

Seattle Reign FC goalkeeper Claudia Dickey (1) stops a corner kick during the first half a NWSL women’s soccer game with Kansas City, Wed., March 25, 2026, at ONE Spokane Stadium. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

The Seattle Reign FC was unsure what it would be like playing in a stadium smaller than what they are used to. With ongoing renovations at their typical home at Lumen Field – which seats 68,740 – the Reign began a three-game slate in the Lilac City with a 3-0 shutout over Kansas City Current at ONE Spokane Stadium on Wednesday.

Seattle keeper Claudia Dickey, who had three saves, said that there were a lot of unknowns entering their match including “not knowing how many fans we were going to get.”

“All of us were a little nervous about that,” she said. But the fans that did come out “made it feel like a home game.”

Seattle looked comfortable, scoring three goals in a 15-minute span in the first half and outshooting Kansas City 12-2 in the first 45 minutes.

Seattle’s defense allowed an early effort in the third minute, but after one shot apiece in the first five minutes, the Reign upped its offensive aggression and generated multiple scoring opportunities while keeping the Current on its back foot for the rest of the half. Seattle was rewarded with a goal in the 18th minute by Angharad James-Turner – her first of the season.

In the 17th minute, Kelsey Branson fouled Jessica Fishlock outside the box. Sofia Huerta took a free kick and tried to squeeze the shot between a wall of defenders, but it was deflected out of bounds by Katie Scott – resulting in a corner kick.

Off the set piece, James-Turner received a lob near the right goalpost and struck the ball. Lorena Leite tried to punch it away but it and flew into the back of the net off her fingertips to open the scoring.

Then Brittany Ratcliffe, who signed with the Reign in January, doubled Seattle’s lead eight minutes later. Huerta crossed the ball to Ratcliffe, and Ratcliffe volleyed the shot past Lorena.

In the 31st minute, Seattle right winger Emeri Adames took a left-footed shot that was blocked by Lorena. Then, two minutes later, Huerta notched her second assist after she connected with Maddie Mercado off a cross. Mercado headed the ball from close range into the frame for the game’s final goal.

Kansas City’s only other quality attempt in the half came in the 40th minute but Dickey made a diving save to deny it.

Seattle controlled possession with a 60% rate in the first period.

“The first half performance was fantastic,” said Laura Harvey. “Very, very proud of the room.”

Despite surrendering four second-half shots, Seattle had 24 clearances and 13 interceptions to hold Kansas City to two on-target attempts.

Seattle’s attack mustered just three efforts in the second.

In the 90th minute, Dickey made another diving save to preserve the clean sheet.

Reign defender Phoebe McClernon led Seattle with eight of its 34 total clearances, and added four interceptions.

Seattle will face Racing Louisville on Saturday, then Denver Summit on April 4.

Until then, Harvey said, “I think we can get a really good recovery day tomorrow.”

“That will feel different because the players aren’t in their own houses, but (we will) get to see the city and use the facilities as best as we possibly can, for obviously a very quick turnaround on Saturday.”