Singer Duffy to speak about her sexual assault, kidnapping in Disney+ doc

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Grammy winner Duffy will open up in an upcoming documentary for Disney+ about a kidnapping and sexual assault she says disrupted her career for years.

The “Mercy” crooner, 41, will be “speaking about what happened to her for the first time” in the doc, Angela Jain, the streamer’s head of content for EMEA announced at Series Mania Wednesday, per Variety.

The doc, helmed by Gil Callan and soon entering production, “will be a retrospective film,” focusing on Duffy’s early years in Wales “through to her meteoric rise to fame and her withdrawal from public life following her unfathomable experience,” per a press release viewed by the outlet.

Five years after last releasing music in 2015, Duffy reemerged in February 2020, addressing in a since-deleted Instagram post “what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why.” Duffy wrote at the time that she was “ok and safe now” but only after having been “raped and drugged and held captive over some days.”

Duffy went quiet again until late March 2024, when she returned to social media with an animated clip about happiness, which she hoped would give her followers “a little something to motivate the heart.” That post has also since been deleted.

In late March 2025, nearly a year to the day after that post, Duffy made her long-awaited first public-facing appearance back when she briefly showed up in the group E.motion’s TikTok video clipping an electronic remix of her 2008 hit, “Mercy.”

The original song has been featured in series including “Dancing with the Stars,” “Entourage,” and “Glee,” as well as the film “Bride Wars,” starring Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway.