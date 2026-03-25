Wendy’s celebrating March Madness with free Frosty, fries in April

By Greta Cross USA TODAY

March Madness is underway and Wendy’s is ready to make a slam dunk.

In tandem with the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, Wendy’s is honoring its “OG” dunk pairing – a classic Frosty and side of fries. The fast food chain launched its Official Dunks Menu, which included the fries and Frosty, on March 16. On Monday, Wendy’s expanded this menu to include a six-piece Nuggets (crispy or spicy) and three-piece Tendys, available separately.

The Dunks Menu is available at locations including North Division; Newport Highway; Sprague and Fancher; South Regal; North Argonne; Sullivan in Veradale; and Barker Road in Spokane; as well as South Beck in Post Falls.

In addition to the specialty menu, Wendy’s is hosting a “Dunkstakes” (dunk-sweepstakes), with one grand prize of $100,000 in cash, with other prizes like custom dunk-inspired sneakers and Wendy’s gift cards, a Wendy’s news release states.

Here’s what to know about Wendy’s Dunk Menu.

On April 7, participating Wendy’s restaurants will offer a free small fry and small chocolate or vanilla Frosty. The deal is only available when ordered in-restaurant, according to a news release.

To celebrate its Dunk Menu, Wendy’s is hosting a “Dunkstakes” through April 6. According to a news release, when a customer purchases an item on the Dunks Menu through the Wendy’s mobile app, the customer is entered to win one of several prizes: