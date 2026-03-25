What to stream: ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice’ join cinema’s time travelers

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Yes, you’re seeing double. That’s two Vince Vaughns in BenDavid Grabinski’s “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice,” an original action comedy landing on Hulu Friday, March 27. And no, Vaughn isn’t pulling a Michael B. Jordan and playing twins, he’s playing a gangster named Nick, twice. One Nick is from the future, and he’s trying to save one of his heavies, Mike (James Marsden) from a grim fate.

This high-concept time travel is a fun new twist on a crime movie, and Grabinski’s sharp, pop-culture-informed dialogue, immaculate needle drops and reverence for Hong Kong-style action make “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” a hoot from top to bottom. Vaughn is in fine comedic form in the double role opposite Marsden, with Eiza Gonzalez playing Alice, Nick’s wife and Mike’s lover. The rest of the cast is stacked too, with Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, Arturo Castro, Stephen Root and Keith David all playing supporting roles. It’s irreverent, very, very funny, and the fight choreography is top notch. Stream it on Hulu starting Friday.

And after you watch “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice,” you might be hankering for more time travel movies, so here’s where to watch some of the best.

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without two of the biggest time travel trilogies of the 1980s: “Back to the Future” and “Bill & Ted.” Robert Zemeckis delivered the millennial’s favorite childhood franchise with “Back to the Future” (1985) and its two sequels in 1989 and 1990, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, who is sent back in time 30 years by his mad scientist pal Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) in a DeLorean. Of course it results in an existential crisis for Marty when he interferes with his parents falling in love, and he’s got to work to get them back together. Rent all three movies on iTunes or Amazon.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter launched their careers playing Bill and Ted, two totally far out teen boys who set off on a radical time travel journey through the ages. They went on their “Excellent Adventure” in 1989, a “Bogus Journey” in 1991, and in 2020, they reunited to “Face the Music” with their offspring, Samara Weaving and Jack Haven. “Excellent Adventure” and “Bogus Journey” are available to stream on Kanopy, while “Face the Music” is streaming on YouTube, the Roku Channel and is available to rent.

Of course there’s also James Cameron’s “The Terminator,” about a killing machine (Arnold Schwarzenegger) sent from the future to kill a young woman (Linda Hamilton) who will one day give birth to the boy who leads the fight to save humanity. Stream the 1984 tech-noir on HBO Max, and the action-packed 1991 sequel “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” on Paramount+ or Kanopy.

Speaking of time traveling assassins, Rian Johnson might be best known for “Knives Out” now, but his 2012 time travel film “Looper,” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis and Emily Blunt, is worth the revisit. Rent it on all digital platforms.

In the rom-com arena, Richard Curtis tackled time travel with his 2013 film “About Time,” starring Domhnall Gleeson as a man who travels through time trying to fall in love with Mary (Rachel McAdams). Rent it on all digital platforms.

And finally, rounding out the comedy section, how could we forget the 2010 comedy “Hot Tub Time Machine,” about well, it’s right there in the title. Directed by Steve Pink, it stars all the mid-aughts comedy faves, including Craig Robinson, Rob Corddry, John Cusack and Clark Duke. Stream it, and the 2015 sequel, on MGM+ or rent it on other digital platforms.