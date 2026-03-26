10 under $10 for the weekend of March 27-29

1 Pullman Market on Main – A space where local entrepreneurs grow, neighbors connect, and the downtown area thrives. Experience small-town smiles, big flavors, amazing artisans, and kid-friendly fun. 10 a.m. Saturday. Pullman Market on Main, 300 E. Main St., Pullman. Admission: Free.

2 Spring Goods and Goodies Sale – Stock up on delicious treats, breads and get homemade, hand-dipped, chocolate Easter eggs, garden décor, fabric arts and more. 9 a.m. Saturday. Manito United Methodist Church, 3220 S. Grand Blvd. Admission: Free.

3 Shadle Park Spring Crafts Fair – Annual craft show features local crafters, artisans, bakers and small business owners selling their fine art, handmade goods and specialty foods. 9 a.m. Saturday. Shadle Park High School, 4327 N. Ash St. Admission: Free.

4 1960s: Change, Chaos, Culture – Experience the tumultuous 1960s, from tragedy to triumph, assassinations and moon walks, civil rights to the summer of love. The exhibit shines a light on a decade of change for the United States. 11 a.m. Saturday. Spokane Valley Heritage Museum, 12114 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Admission: $4+.

5 Pennie Woods – Pennie Woods showcases her whimsical art works. 10 a.m. Friday. Garland Sandwich Shop, 3903 N. Madison St. Admission: Free.

6 Rebel Junk Vintage Market – Shop over 100-plus booths of local boutiques, artists and vintage vendors. There will also be food and drink vendors on site. 10 a.m. Saturday. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. Admission: $6.

7 Family Art Night – All supplies provided, and a variety of art supplies will be available for use. One canvas per participant while supplies last. 4:30 p.m. Friday. Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road, Spokane. Admission: Free.

8 Line Dancing – Experience a fun exercise class designed for all ages and fitness levels, offering a welcoming atmosphere. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Landscaping with Native Plants – Spokane County Master Gardener Kris Hendron shares her expertise on how to plant and care for native plants. 1 p.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

10 “A Minecraft Movie” – 2 p.m. Saturday March 28. Garland Theater, 924 W Garland Ave. Admission: Free.