Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for March 26, 2026

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

The water level at Billy Clapp Lake is up high enough to launch a boat. The canal that fills the reservoir is full and the water will continue to come up fast now.

To learn more about the Angler Science Program or to participate in their studies of Lake Pend Oreille, contact the Panhandle Regional Office of Idaho Fish and Game at (208) 769-1414.

Overheard: In 2025, Lake Pend Oreille anglers reported improved catch rates compared to previous years, with the average time needed to catch a rainbow trout dropping by roughly two hours during the fall fishing derbies. Trophy-sized rainbow trout (32 inches or larger) also remained a consistent part of the catch, making up about 13.5% of reported fish.

All of the former April 1 opening day lakes in the Columbia Basin were switched to the fourth Saturday in April, which is the statewide lowland lake opening day.

Due to extensive storm damage and unstable terrain, the McGill Spur Access Site, which provides public access to the Clearwater River west of Ahsahka, is closed until further notice.

Lake Roosevelt’s water level is holding pretty steady at 1,251 feet above sea level. The major launches are still usable at this level. With no upper river launches open, there is no boat traffic around Northport. The water level is fine but water flow is very heavy with lots of seaweed and the white pulpy mess that appears in spring and looks like soggy toilet paper.

The annual Quincy Chamber Trout Derby on Quincy and Burke lakes kicks off on Friday at 6 a.m. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife planted 1,500 rainbow weighing an average of 1 pound in both lakes to assure success during the derby.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival returns to Spokane and the Garland Theater on Tuesday with films spanning conservation, family, adventure, and culture, including one featuring chef and storyteller David Chang chasing permit in Mexico. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Silver Bow Fly Shop has put together an incredible raffle for this event, including gear and a guided trip on the Spokane River. All proceeds go to Spokane Riverkeeper.

Tip of the week: Early spring is one of the best times of year to target giant white sturgeon in the Hells Canyon reaches of the Snake River. Most of the fish will range from 5-10 feet with the average size being 7 feet. This is a catch and release fishery. For a guided trip, you can’t go wrong with Reel Time Fishing out of Clarkston, Washington, where you can combine catfish and smallmouth bass fishing with your sturgeon trip. Call them at (208) 768-1050.

Fly fishing

Lake Lenore Lahontan cutthroat are in the spawning mode and are moving in close to shore. Dark chironomids have been productive.

The North Fork Coeur d’Alene has been running fast. Technically you can find a fish at these high levels, says Silver Bow Fly Shop, on any bit of slow-moving water, back eddies or side channels. The St. Joe is seeing flows similar to those on the Coeur d’Alene River.

Lake fishing has been very good lately. Water temperatures are starting to warm up and hatches will get more consistent going forward. Coffeepot Lake is booting out some big trout. Balanced leeches or blob patterns under an indicator have been the ticket. Water levels are currently good for launching a boat. Good reports also come from Medical, Amber, Fourth of July (closes end of March) and Waitts lakes.

Trout and kokanee

Trout fishing is fair on Banks Lake. Anglers casting dough baits from shore say the bite can be frantic when a school of fish comes through, but this is often followed with long periods without any action. Trollers are doing best about 15 feet down near steep, rocky shorelines.

Friends fishing from shore on Lake Roosevelt with orange Power Bait said the bite was best before the sun hit the water. Most of their fish were around 17 inches with some up to 21 inches. My son Evan and his friend Josh (who has a jet boat) brought me some beautiful 20-inch trout caught this week above Buoy 5. The fish were full of shrimp and tiny clams.

As many as 25,000 triploid trout were released recently at Rufus Woods Reservoir. The average weight of the trout was just over a pound.

Waitts Lake is starting to spit out trout for trollers. A popular rig is a Muddler Minnow and a piece of nightcrawler below a 000 dodger trolled at about 10 feet down on leaded line. Bank anglers at the public access launch at Diamond Lake are also beginning to take a few rainbow trout.

Hayden Lake kokanee anglers are making some big catches of 15-inch fish. These should be of really impressive size by late summer. Fernan Lake anglers are catching 10- to 12-inch rainbow from the docks.

Spiny ray

Eloika Lake anglers are catching a few largemouth bass and a few perch. The crappie bite could take off any time now. The middle of the lake is often good early before the fish move in close to shore to spawn.

The walleye bite is picking up on Potholes Reservoir. Blade baits are taking walleye around Goose Island, but Lind Coulee has been one of the best spots. Worm Harnesses in about 30 feet of water are finding fish.

The walleye bite by Buoy 5 on the Spokane Arm of Lake Roosevelt has been very good, and quite a few burbot are coming in too. No walleyes of much size were reported, but “eating-size” fish of 14-16 inches are numerous. Go slow and watch for shallow water. At least one lower unit was lost on the rocks this week.

Other species

Halibut fishing starts April 2 in Puget Sound marine areas, and April 30 in coastal marine areas. It will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays only in June in Westport-Ocean Shores (Marine Area 2.)

The return of daytime low tides bring opportunities for recreational clam, mussel, and oyster gathering across hundreds of Washington’s public beaches now open or soon reopening for harvesting. With so many options, the WDFW encourages shellfish gatherers to visit less popular public beaches to spread out harvest pressure, which has increased in recent years. Public shellfishing beaches on Puget Sound, Hood Canal, Willapa Bay, and other marine areas can be found using the online “Find a Beach” search tool at the bottom of the Department’s clam, mussel, and oyster harvest webpage.

Hunting

The Washington spring turkey youth season is April 1 to 7, while the general season is April 15 to May 31. “We’re expecting a very productive spring turkey season this year after such a mild winter,” said Sarah Garrison, WDFW small game specialist. To hunt in the spring turkey season, you’ll need a small game license and a turkey transport tag. The Idaho youth turkey season begins April 8 and runs through April 14 in most units. The general season begins April 15.

Shed hunting is a popular activity and an exciting remedy for cabin fever, but wintering big game animals are very susceptible to any kind of disturbance, whether it is from passing motorists, domestic dogs, or shed hunters in late winter and early spring. Idaho Fish and Game’s Deer and Elk Coordinator, Toby Boudreau, said “there’s growing concern over shed hunters putting additional stress on wintering big game in many areas of the state.” Deer and elk still rely on fat reserves to get through winter – mild or not – and with nutrient-dense spring vegetation still weeks away, bumping deer and elk off their winter ranges while looking for sheds can have potentially lethal effects. You’re reminded that anyone looking for sheds in Idaho needs to have a hunting license.

The Idaho red squirrel, cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare seasons end Tuesday.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com