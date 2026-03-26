Hairball brings arena acts back from the past

From staff reports

Described as “20 concerts in one night,” Hairball looks to bring a wide array of classic rock performances back from the past.

Unlike most tribute bands that stick to a single band or musician, Hairball pays homage to multiple iconic groups while using distinct costumes and performance stylings to stay true to each different band.

With three vocalists (Joe Dandy, Kris Vox and Dave Moody), Hairball pays tribute to the grand arena acts of bands like KISS, Queen, Aerosmith, Motley Crue and more. Although the band actively seeks to perfectly recreate some of the most iconic musical moments in 1970s and ‘80s history, they also add their own sense of flair to each performance.

Hairball will perform Wednesday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Tickets starting at $27.75 can be purchased through TicketsWest.