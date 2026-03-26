Paul McCartney honors John Lennon in new song from upcoming album

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Paul McCartney is back with his first new album since the end of 2020, and a new single that honors late former bandmate John Lennon.

The Beatles icon and former Wings front man, 84, announced Thursday that on May 29 he will release “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” which a press release dubs his “most introspective album to date.”

“The album title, comes from a lyric in the track ‘Days We Left Behind,’ ” he said of the single and an excerpt of its music video, released along with the news. “I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else?”

“The Boys of Dungeon Lane” offers “rare and revealing glimpses into memories never-before shared along with some newly inspired love songs,” according to the press release.

The 19-time Grammy winner and 83-time nominee described the track as being “very much a memory song for me,” weaving in “a lot of memories of Liverpool,” including a “bit in the middle about John and … the street I used to live in.”

The music video clip, as well as the lyric video, feature photos of McCartney in his younger years, including some with Lennon.

Along with the album cover, he shared a new black and white portrait of himself, captured by daughter Mary McCartney.

The new 14-track album, which McCartney started prepping for in 2021, is his first since December 2020, when he released “McCartney III.”