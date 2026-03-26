Retired Roosevelt Elementary teachers share life’s journey

Retired Roosevelt Elementary School teachers from left Ginny McCoy, Debi Maher, Jan Erickson, Mary Shields and Char Russell, share stories before lunch in Spokane on March 18. They have known each other for 40-plus years and meet monthly for lunch. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

In this series, we celebrate special interest groups. Whether you get together to play tennis, board games, take long walks, eat lunch, create art, connect with your neighbors or gather with friends, nothing is too small to celebrate. Please share your story with us by emailing Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

What began as an informal gathering of teachers at Roosevelt Elementary School has developed into a close-knit group with their friendship spanning 40-plus years.

“We’d meet before school to go over lesson plans,” Debi Maher said. “We were collaborating before schools had collaboration! Our friendship grew over the shared experience of raising our kids – and our Roosevelt kids.”

Mary Shields taught special education at the school for 22 years.

“We totally bonded when we were teachers,” she said.

As the women began to retire, they didn’t want to lose their connection.

“We became the FFFABS (Food, Fun, Friendship and Books),” Jan Erickson said. “We used to bring books to exchange, but now many have Kindles. We still talk a lot about books.”

They meet monthly for lunch or happy hour, and for many years, they enjoyed a sleepover at Erickson’s Priest Lake cabin.

“Once a year, we include our husbands in a barbecue at a home, and they’ve become friends as well,” she said. “We have supported and celebrated each other through ups and downs, thick and thin, through marriages, deaths, the birth of grandchildren, travels and families.”

At last week’s potluck, the women shared dishes and memories.

Char Russell enjoyed a 39½ year career at Roosevelt.

“We have such history,” she said. “Everyone brings something different to the table.”

Each time they gather they enjoy a meal and catch up on their families, former students, and whatever else is current in their lives.

“They are such warm, accepting people,” Jill Ripley said.

At every gathering, Kathy Freese snaps some photos. At the end of the year, she creates personalized calendars for each woman.

“Everything is shared,” said Ginny McCoy. “We feel so blessed to be together.”

Their gatherings provide continuing connection and support as the friends stand with each other, celebrating little triumphs or comforting each other during heartbreaking tragedies.

“When my daughter passed away, they brought food and got me out of the house for walks,” Erickson said.

“All of us could write a story,” Maher said. “The strength we draw from the women who surround us during our darkest times, but also our happiest. We’re sharing life’s journey together.”

Nancy Caputo had to miss this month’s lunch, but she sent an evocative email describing what the FFFABS mean to her.

“No matter the circumstance, these intuitive women have shown kindness to me,” she wrote.

Caputo listed myriad ways they’ve shown up for her. From preparing meals, to donating sick time, to praying with her and also sitting in silence. She said they told her the truth when she most needed it, but didn’t necessarily want to hear it.

“We are all old now, and to those who don’t know us, the surface of our individual rivers can appear still, but the current runs deeper, rougher and faster as we enter this final stretch of life. The thread that remains the same is the trust and bone knowledge we are seen, and someone has our backs.”

Those sentiments were echoed repeatedly as the longtime friends gathered around the table.

“It’s family is what it is,” Erickson said. “A big group of sisters.”