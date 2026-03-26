Siblings indicted after IED found at MacDill Air Force Base, FBI says

By Natalie Neysa Alund USA TODAY

Two people are facing federal charges after authorities said an explosive device was found at MacDill Air Force Base near, Tampa Florida.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel announced in a March 26 post ​on X that the pair, a brother and sister, were indicted in connection with the incident at the military base, which is home to ⁠U.S. Special Operations Command.

The base is currently handling Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

Patel said one ‌sibling was in custody on charges including evidence ​tampering. The other sibling, who Patel called the “prime suspect” in the case, has been charged with explosives offenses and is “currently in China.”

The Tampa Bay Times and FOX News identified the suspect who allegedly ⁠planted the device as Alen Zheng, and his ‌sister, as Ann Mary Zheng.

In ‌a separate incident last week, Jonathan James Elder, 35, is accused of making threatening phone calls to the ⁠same military base, according to a federal criminal complaint filed on March 20. He was arrested on March 23, a warrant ‌obtained by USA TODAY showed.

During ‌a phone call, Elder allegedly referred to the suspicious package discovered on March 16 at the base’s visitor center near a gate, according ⁠to the complaint. A call was made to the ​main phone line of ⁠the ​base at around 9:11 a.m. local time on March 18 and was routed to medical services.

In the complaint, an FBI agent wrote Elder called the base on the morning of March ⁠18 and allegedly made threats against the base to employees. Military officials previously said the base was under a shelter-in-place order, which was lifted several hours later, ⁠after a threat came in on March 18.

“This FBI, working with our partners, will continue pursuing all those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice, no matter where they ⁠are,” Patel wrote.