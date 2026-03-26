Sophia Melcher hits ninth inning walk-off double for Central Valley; Bridger Enevold scores three goals for East Valley | prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League in fastpitch softball, baseball, boys soccer, boys and girls tennis.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 7, Gonzaga Prep 6 (9): Sophia Melcher hit a two-run walk-off double in the ninth inning, and the Bears (1-4, 1-4) defeated the visiting Bullpups (0-5, 0-5). Ella Bendele went 4 for 5 with a home run and three stolen bases for CV. Sophia Gum and Kate van Loben Sels each drove in two runs for G-Prep.

Lewis and Clark 13, Ridgeline 12: Tyler Capaul drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to drive in the winning run, and the Tigers (3-2, 3-2) edged the visiting Falcons (4-2, 3-2). LC’s Kara Goetz went 5 for 5 with two home runs, including a grand slam, with six RBIs and picked up the win in a complete game. Persais Triplett led Ridgeline going 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs.

Mt. Spokane 14, Mead 0 (5): Quincy Schuerman and Kaydin Bradeen both hit three-run home runs, and the visiting Wildcats (7-0, 5-0) blanked the Panthers (6-1, 4-1). Addison Jay struck out seven over four shutout innings for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 13, Shadle Park 3 (5): Maddy Hurley hit a three-run home run to give the Blackhawks (3-2, 3-2) a 10-run lead in five innings and defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-4, 1-4). Bella Dahl drove in two runs for Shadle Park.

University 16, Ferris 6 (5): Cheyenne Kinswa had three hits with five RBI, and the Titans (5-2, 4-1) handled the visiting Saxons (1-4, 1-4). Claire Fulkerson went 3 for 5 with a homer for U-Hi.

Lakeside 13, Rogers 2 (5): Eden Costanzo drove in three runs, and the Eagles (4-2) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-4) in a nonleague game. Aubrey Brown led Rogers with two hits.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

University 3, Ferris 2: Marco Longo went 2 for 3 with a triple, double, two stolen bases, and the Titans (5-2, 4-1) defeated the visiting Saxons (1-3, 0-2). Andrew Olson led Ferris with three hits.

Central Valley 14, Cheney 0 (5): Nolan Newbill went 2 for 2 with a home run, three runs scored and the Bears (2-3, 2-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-5, 0-2).

Ridgeline 13, Lewis and Clark 3 (5): Braxxton Barker batted 2 for 2, scoring two runs, and the Falcons (3-5, 2-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-5, 0-2). Brodie Bugbee hit a home run for Lewis and Clark.

Mt. Spokane 3, Mead 0: Kyle Rayment struck out nine over four shutout innings, allowing one hit, and the Wildcats (2-3, 2-0) blanked the visiting Panthers (2-2, 0-2). Rayment went 2 for 4 with an RBI while Joe Farmolaro provided 2⅔ innings of shutout relief.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Shadle Park 6: Anthony Karis went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (4-1, 2-0) defeated the Highlanders (2-2, 0-2). Carsyn Baldwin and Roy’al Pierre-Lacy had two hits apiece for Shadle Park.

Clarkston 8, Pullman 5: Kendry Gimlin and Caddis Sevy each finished with two hits, two runs scored and the Bantams (2-2, 2-1) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (2-1, 2-1). Will Denney and Adrian Hecker had three hits apiece for Pullman.

Boys soccer

GSL 2A

East Valley 4, Clarkston 0: Bridger Enevold scored three goals, and the Knights (1-4-2, 1-1-2) defeated the visiting Bantams (2-3, 1-3). James LeBret made eight saves for Clarkston.

Rogers 4, Deer Park 3: Emmanuel Bengehya scored the go ahead goal in the 50th minute, and the visiting Pirates (2-3-2, 1-3-0) defeated the Stags (0-5-1, 0-4-1). Wyatt Johnson and Parker Russell duo scored three goals for Deer Park.

North Central: 3, West Valley 1: Mohamed Arezzouk, Murtaza Ahmadi, Javier Munoz Casau each scored a goal, and the Wolfpack (4-3, 4-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (3-3-1, 3-1-0) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Braden Moore scored the goal for West Valley.

Boys tennis

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 7, Cheney 0: At CV. Central Valley’s Tysen Shelby defeated Sam Estock 6-1, 6-2 in number one singles. In No. 1 doubles, Joe Call and Lucas Dierks of Central Valley defeated Hans Allestad and Jed Pasion 6-1, 7-5.

Mt. Spokane 4, Lewis and Clark 3: At LC. Mt. Spokane’s Zach Wolverton defeated Anthony Sharman 7-6 (10-8) 7-6 (5-7). In No. 1 doubles, Titus Mischke and Kyle Steven of Mt. Spokane defeated Levi Pickering and Wesley Schneider 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Ferris 4, Shadle Park 3: Jacob Fague beat Bryson Palmer 6-2, 7-6 helping the Saxons edge the Highlanders. Fague won the Saxons’ only singles match playing No. 4 singles.

GSL 2A

North Central 4, East Valley 3: At EV. In number one singles, East Valley’s Joseph Maughan defeated North Central’s Forrestt Brogan 6-0 6-2. In number 1 doubles, Makai Love and Reid McKiernan of North Central beat Mason Comstock and Darren Shelley in the third set with a total score of 6-4 3-6 6-2.

Clarkston 5, West Valley 2: At CLK. Cody Whittle defeated Orion Mask 6-0, 6-0 to help Clarkston top West Valley. Clarkston’s Markus Ellenwood/Brenton Wolf beat Dekker Frost/Zach Inman 6-4, 6-4 in No. 1 doubles.

Girls tennis

GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 6, Shadle Park 1: At SP. Rachel Jones defeated Jamie Blankenagel 6-1, 6-1 leading Ferris past Shadle Park. Ferris’ Soe Soe Aye/Jayden Bergere defeated Milla Harrington/Jenny Meyer 6-0, 6-3.

Central Valley 6, Cheney 1: At Cheney. Kate Bendele defeated Leah Pettet 6-4, 6-3 to help the Bears top the Blackhawks. Cheney’s Madison Anderson/Clara Daul beat Ryan Inks/Kynli Diamond 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in No. 1 doubles.

Lewis and Clark 5, Mt. Spokane 2: Mt. Spokane won both No. 1 matches but the Tigers beat the Wildcats 5-2.

GSL 2A

West Valley 4, Clarkston 3: At WV. West Valley’s Brynlee Ordinario defeated Rachel Gall 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles, Sophia Smith and Cassie Kappen of West Valley defeated Preslee Dempsey and Laney Augir 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.

East Valley 4, North Central 3: At NC. North Central’s Lydia Edmondson defeated Dahlia Autrey 6-3, 6-0. In number one doubles, Mae Miller and Marin Harless of East Valley defeated Reese McKeirnan and Bria Shields 6-2, 6-2.

Pullman 6, Deer Park 1: At DP. Katelyn Schroeder scored a 6-1, 6-0 No. 1 singles win and Carly Connolly/Lucy Sandberg added a 6-0, 6-2 No. 1 doubles triumph to lead the visiting Greyhounds over the Stags.