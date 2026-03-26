Spokane Chiefs hope late-season resurgence carries over into first-round matchup against Prince George | WHL hockey

As recently as Feb. 6, when they allowed the last-place Vancouver Giants to snap an eight-game losing streak, the Spokane Chiefs were on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

But after an ultimately successful run of 11 games against teams in the bottom half of the Western Conference, the Chiefs finished in sixth with 74 points, one point behind fifth-place Kamloops.

That earned them a first-round matchup against third-place Prince George, a team 16 points ahead of them in the standings. And the Cougars had the Chiefs’ number this season, with two consecutive wins in Spokane in October and back-to-back home wins in early March. PG outscored the Chiefs 16-8 in the four games.

But a six-game win streak from Feb. 15-28 kick-started a change in momentum for the Chiefs, giving them renewed optimism for their first-round series, which starts with two games in Prince George on Friday and Saturday. The series shifts to the Arena on Monday and Wednesday for Games 3 and 4. Game 5, if necessary, will be at the Arena on Thursday.

“With this group this year, we’ve had a lot of adversity. I think that’s a good thing for a group to go through,” Chiefs coach Brad Lauer said earlier this week. “Our expectations this year were extremely high for us and I don’t think we got off to the right start. But it’s good to see and watch your team go through situations, and watch them figure it out and understand the importance of it and come out on the other side.”

“We’ve had some ups and downs,” Chiefs general manager Matt Bardsley said. “But I think our guys are kind of accustomed to it. I think going into the playoffs now they’ve had that experience and know how to manage the adversity – within a shift, within a game, within the series. We’re able to use last year’s experience and throughout this year and that’s gonna enable us to have some success.

“The last month and a half our game has really grown. It’s been consistent, we’ve had some success. We can certainly feed off that going into playoffs. I feel good about our group.”

Last year’s experience was significant. Fueled by stars Berkly Catton, Andrew Cristall, Shea Van Olm, Rasmus Ekström and Brayden Crampton, the club reached the Western Hockey League championship series, falling in five games to Medicine Hat.

All those players moved on to pro or college hockey, but 15 players on last year’s roster returned this season, bringing with them more than 300 combined games of playoff experience.

“I think a lot of us have some playoff experience now, which is huge, compared to going in last year where we only had four games (of experience) in the playoffs,” captain Will McIsaac said. “I’ve kinda given advice to some of the younger guys who haven’t been in that spot. And trying to lead by example a little bit.”

And what was that advice?

“The biggest thing about playoffs is you can’t leave anything out there – whether that’s blocking a shot or an extra hit. You’ve gotta be doing all that stuff.”

Chiefs third-leading scorer Chase Harrington is a native of Prince George.

“I’m just super excited. This is why I play the game, for the playoffs,” he said. “A lot of my family still lives around there so they’ll definitely be at the games.”

In addition to the returners, Bardsley acquired several players with extensive playoff experience during the offseason, including second-leading scorer and former Lethbridge captain Logan Wormald.

“My first three years weren’t the best obviously – we got swept three years in a row,” Wormald said. “That takes a toll on you. It makes you want to get better. Last year was obviously the strongest of my four years that I’ve played in the league and we made it to the (Eastern) conference finals there. I learned a lot and played against some good teams. It was a fun experience and something I obviously want to do again this year.”

The difference in speed, intensity and physical play between the regular season and playoffs can be immense.

“It’s a very fast switch,” Wormald said. “I feel like right from the puck drop in Game 1 it’s gonna be very fast-paced. We know that that’s what’s gonna happen, and we have to be prepared for that. There’s gonna be lots of hits and a very fast game and we have to be prepared.”

“It definitely gets a little bit tighter checking,” Harrington added. “The details in the systems really matter. If you’re not dialed in, it shows. I think really just being prepared is the most important thing.

The organization likes where the Chiefs sit going into the first round after playing some of their best hockey down the stretch.

“We’ve been skating very well,” Wormald said. “I feel like everyone on this team is a very good skater and I feel like our forecheck has been amazing and I feel like that’s where we succeed. That’s where our game ramps up and where our (offensive) zone play comes in. We shoot the puck a lot and I feel like for the playoffs we’re going to have to be around the net. We’re facing a great goalie and we’re going to have to be around the net all series.”

“I think our guys finally figured out what we need to do as a group, our style of play we need to play and the way we need to play,” Lauer said. “And now, our guys the last two months have done that. Going through that experience definitely helps you. … We’re going to run into some areas of the game, those situations and we’ve been there before. It’s going to be important that our guys recognize it, understand it and learn from it from last time.”