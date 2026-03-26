The 10 teams in the women’s Sweet 16 trying to win their first NCAA championship

By Steven Louis Goldstein The Athletic

As women’s basketball continues booming – in audience and investment – more college programs are relevant. Perennial contenders like UConn and South Carolina still loom large this year, but there are also some well-qualified teams in the mix for a first NCAA championship.

Ahead of Sweet 16 action, we’re identifying those that have yet to cut down the nets. Programs are sorted by the deepest runs in the NCAA Tournament, then number of appearances in that round, then alphabetically. Maybe one of these teams will finally get crowned this year. It all depends on how the ball bounces.

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Tier I: Wait … really?

UCLA Bruins

Deepest run: Final Four, once (2025); AIAW national championship (1978)

We’re slotting UCLA at the top for two reasons.

The Bruins do have a national championship, just not in the NCAA era. They won the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women title back in 1978. They even hosted the final game, so Pauley Pavilion was able to celebrate en masse. It sounded like an absolute scene.

Secondly, UCLA is the for-sure front-runner when it comes to teams that could compete for their first championship this year. Lauren Betts and her No. 1 seed Bruins are now 33-1. They have the nation’s best offensive rating and five potential first-round WNBA draft picks. They’re uniquely positioned for an inaugural ring.

Tier II: One win short

Duke Blue Devils

Deepest run: National title game, twice (1999, 2006)

The first championship game berth had an anticlimactic finish, as Duke fell to Purdue by 17. But its most recent appearance was downright stunning – Maryland mounted a second-half comeback on top-seeded Duke and won in overtime.

The 2025-26 Blue Devils have a two-way star in Toby Fournier, and they’ve looked like a dominant No. 3 seed through two tournament rounds.

Louisville Cardinals

Deepest run: National title game, twice (2009, 2013)

Louisville’s two deepest runs ended in blowouts from UConn. The current third-seeded Cardinals have dramatic edge to them – they took a wrenching overtime loss to Duke in the ACC tournament championship game, then won a one-point thriller against Alabama in the round of 32. Their balanced lineup has seven players averaging between 8 and 11 points per game.

Oklahoma Sooners

Deepest run: National title game, once (2002)

The lone OU title appearance was spoiled by Geno Auriemma and Connecticut – a familiar fate in women’s college basketball. Freshman Aaliyah Chavez and senior Raegan Beers are strong lead options for the No. 4 Sooners. The latter had 18 points and 14 rebounds in a second-round win versus Michigan State.

Virginia Cavaliers

Deepest run: National title game, once (1991)

This year, Charlottesville has become upset city. UVA has pulled off spirited wins as a No. 10 seed. It started with Kymora Johnson’s icy go-ahead 3 to escape the First Four. The Cavaliers then beat No. 7 Georgia in overtime Saturday … and then No. 2 Iowa in double OT on Monday. What?!

Staying on theme, Virginia’s national title bid in 1991 went to overtime as well. Dawn Staley dropped a heroic 28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals. It wasn’t enough to get past Dena Head, who delivered Pat Summitt’s third championship for Tennessee.

Tier III: Final Four, looking for more

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Deepest run: Final Four, once (2004)

The 2003-04 Gophers were a surprise national semifinalist as a No. 7 seed. Lindsay Whalen’s side lost to Diana Taurasi’s UConn in the Final Four, but it stands as the best postseason in school history … until now?

On Sunday, Amaya Battle sent The Barn into bedlam with her game-winning jumper versus Ole Miss. We are all riding with Blanket Lady.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Deepest run: Final Four, once (1993)

Vandy is one of the nation’s rejuvenated programs. It hadn’t made it past the NCAA Tournament first round in more than a decade, but that changed with Mikayla Blakes in the backcourt and Shea Ralph on the sideline. The second-seeded Commodores knocked out High Point and Illinois in the first weekend.

Vanderbilt had the No. 1 team in the country entering the 1993 tourney, but Jim Foster’s squad was outdone by Sheryl Swoopes and Texas Tech.

Tier IV: So far, at least so far

Kentucky Wildcats

Deepest run: Elite Eight, four times (1982, 2010, 2012, 2013)

Kentucky made three regional semifinals in a four-season span under Matthew Mitchell. Kenny Brooks has the No. 5 seed Wildcats in a groove as they line up with No. 1 Texas on Saturday. Clara Strack was the difference-maker in a one-point defeat of West Virginia on the Mountaineers’ home floor. She finished Monday’s marquee with 18 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Michigan Wolverines

Deepest run: Elite Eight, once (2022)

Michigan held a single-digit AP ranking for just about the whole season, its second top-10 campaign in program history, which dates back to 1973-74. The next frontier is a meaningful march through the bracket. Olivia Olson, Syla Swords and Mila Holloway form a promising sophomore trio. The No. 2 Wolverines cruised to the Sweet 16 with lopsided Ws over Holy Cross and NC State.

TCU

Deepest run: Elite Eight, once (2025)

TCU is an ongoing prototype for the modern era. The Horned Frogs missed March Madness for 14 straight years, then landed Hailey Van Lith in the transfer portal and surged to last year’s Elite Eight. This time, Olivia Miles is the super-senior transfer who’s tasked with newfound expectations. No. 3 TCU eked past No. 6 Washington in Sunday’s second-round banger.

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This article originally appeared in The Athletic.