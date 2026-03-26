Washington’s own Grieves returns to Spokane

From staff reports

Washington-based rapper Grieves will bring his brand of hip-hop to Spokane.

Born in Chicago but based in Seattle, Grieves independently released his first record in 2007 before going on to release favorites such as “Together/Apart” in 2011 as well as “Winter & The Wolves” in 2014.

Grieves is known for tracks like “What It Dew,” “Gone Fishin,” “Let the Devil In,” as well as recent singles like “1 OF 1” and “Flowers.”

As part of his rigorous touring schedule, Grieves will be performing at the Knitting Factory on Saturday and will be joined by Blueprint and Benz Shelton. General admission tickets can be purchased for $27.71 through the venue website.