WSU guard Parker Gerrits to enter transfer portal, becoming fourth Cougar to do so this offseason

PULLMAN – One of Washington State’s longest tenured players has played his final game for the program.

Third-year sophomore guard Parker Gerrits has decided to enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Thursday, becoming the fourth Cougar to make that decision this offseason.

A 6-foot-2 guard from Olympia, Gerrits averaged 1.7 points in 9.4 minutes per game in his WSU career, playing in 63 total games in two seasons of action. Last season, he scored a career-high 11 points in a win over Portland, finding a niche as a reserve guard.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Gerrits wrote in his post. “There’s a real weight that comes with walking away from a place that means so much, and from people who mean even more. But I know in my heart it’s time for me to take my love for the game somewhere new and continue growing.”

Gerrits’ true freshman year was 2023-24, the final season under former coach Kyle Smith, who took WSU to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008. Gerrits redshirted that year, then played 9.6 minutes per game as a redshirt freshman, then about the same amount this last season.

With Gerrits’ departure, zero players from WSU’s NCAA Tournament team now remain on the roster.

Gerrits joins forwards Eemeli Yalaho and Emmanuel Ugbo and guard Kase Wynott as WSU players deciding to enter the portal, which is set to open on April 7. It will close on April 21.

Earlier this month, wing Ri Vavers was reported to be planning to enter the portal, but he refuted that on social media. Vavers could still enter the portal, though.

Washington State also won’t return point guard Adria Rodriguez, who last week opted to return to his home country of Spain and join a professional team there.