3 killed in helicopter crash off Hawaii

By Victor Mather New York Times

A helicopter crashed into the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday, authorities said, killing three of the five people onboard.

The other two were taken to Wilcox Medical Center, a hospital on the island, for treatment.

The flight was operated by Airborne Aviation, which advertises “a doors-off thrill seekers adventure tour” for “optimal viewing and photography.”

The helicopter was carrying four passengers and a pilot. The crash took place near Kalalau Beach on the northwest shore of Kauai around 3:45 p.m. local time.

The police and fire departments and the hospital did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

There have been fatal helicopter crashes on Kauai before. Three people were killed in a crash at sea in 2024 in which the aircraft was also operated by a tour company.

In 2019, seven people on a tourist flight died when a helicopter crashed into wooded ground on the island. Investigators found that the pilot had chosen to continue a tour despite deteriorating weather.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.