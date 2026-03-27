A Grip on Sports: As we prep for a weekend full of college hoops and searching for the next M’s game, we had to take a little time to look back at a disappointing Opening Day

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Why do the Mariners do this to us so often?

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• The “this” in the sentence above is simple. The “us” is too. Somewhere ingrained in the franchise’s mission statement seems to be another word: disappoint.

It may just be, in some form, the first word.

It certainly popped on the first day of the most-anticipated season those of “us” who support the Northwest’s home team have experienced in a couple decades.

There was a celebration of last season. OK, that’s a given. The offense came through with four long balls. That’s been a given recently too. And the fans showed their love. Also, normal.

But … yep, there were a lot of those at a jam-packed T-Mobile on Thursday night.

Logan Gilbert struggled through 5 1/3 innings. Gave up three runs, about two more than an ace should. The bullpen did what it did much of the spring. Leaked too may runs. And all those home runs? Of the solo variety, as if the modern M’s were hell-bent on proving one of former manager Lou Piniella’s aphorisms true – solo home runs don’t beat you.

They didn’t beat the Guardians, who strung together enough good at bats to send the 44,938 home with a bag full of rocky memories. Of a 6-4 defeat.

• But, hey, there are 161 more games to go. If Thursday just happened to be one of the 70 or so losses the Mariners suffer, we’re all good, right?

And it was available within our cable package, so there was that. It kicks off a weekend of the baseball equivalent of “Where’s Waldo?”

Last night the game was broadcast on the MLB’s new service. That will be the norm for most of the 162. If you had to spend a little time, and a lot of faith, so you could watch, it was worth it. Except, maybe, the final score.

But there is more searching ahead.OK

Want to watch the second game of the series tonight? You have to subscribe to Apple TV. The streaming service picked the M’s/Guardians as its first Friday night broadcast of the season (6:40). Saturday’s game? It’s back to the MLB’s broadcast arm, which we watched on Comcast’s channel 1261, though setting the DVR for the 6:40 p.m. contest is not an option.

Sunday? ESPN is no longer in the baseball picture, replaced by the grand old network, NBC. Except not this week. It would rather broadcast the NBA. Instead, the hunt for Peacock is on. First pitch is at 4:20 p.m.

It’s almost as if – stay with me here because I know you will be shocked – Rob Manfred’s guys want you to give up and pay the streaming fee. Send the money directly to them instead of sharing it with someone else. Greed? No way.

• I’m a bit greedy right now. I want more college hoop. More March. More madness. More. Well, less camping in the key and stupid replay/challenge rules and commercials, but, you know, great basketball.

Like Arizona played last night. Like Purdue played in its final possession. Like Illinois and Iowa showed.

Good thing there is more tonight.

Duke and St. John’s tip it off at 4:10 (CBS). There is a local connection, too. Dylan Darling may have to score more than one bucket for the Red Storm to pull the upset. At 4:35 (TBS), Michigan and Alabama join the fray. UConn and Michigan State are CBS’ second game (6:45) before Blake Buchanan and Iowa State face Tennessee to finish the night on TBS (7:10 tip).

Saturday’s two Elite Eight games start at 3 and 5 p.m. on TBS. Sunday’s? They are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

• The women’s tournament also returns today, with four games. The one that’s caught my eye? A pseudo – I know, get with the times – Big Ten battle, UCLA vs. Minnesota at 4:30 on ESPN. There are four more contests Saturday, with two pitting SEC schools against each other.

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WSU: The Cougars began the long march toward September yesterday, taking the Washington State’s indoor football practice fields under the direction of Kirby Moore. For the first time. As is always the case, both sides of the ball took turns showing what they could do – and what they shouldn’t do. Greg Woods was there and has this story. … So was photographer Tyler Tjomsland, who has this photo gallery. … On the day football began, a long basketball relationship ended. Parker Gerrits, whose tenure predated coach David Riley’s, announced he’s entering the transfer portal. Greg has more in this story. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner looks at NCAA payouts the conference can bank on. … Tommy Lloyd can bank on coaching Arizona at least once more as his Wildcats rolled over Arkansas 109-88 in San Jose. … Former Oregon State star Jordan Pope revealed after Texas lost to Purdue 79-77 in the San Jose opener he broke his foot against Gonzaga. … Speaking of the Beavers, one of their new men’s assistant coaches has a great resume. … Wait, I buried the lede again. Oregon State has a much-bigger opening. Athletic director Scott Barnes, who once held the same post in Cheney, is retiring in August. He led the Beavers through the toughest stretch in their modern history. … Another player is leaving Oregon. … Colorado is already rebuilding. … The BYU women eliminated Stanford from the WBIT. They will face Kansas, which knocked out San Diego State. … California also lost its quarterfinal.

• In football news, recruiting never stops. At least not for Washington. … The Colorado staff sure looks different. … Utah’s offense sure looks different. … So will the Arizona State special teams. … Arizona has new receiving standouts ready to shine. … Boise State’s offense has a couple players set to lead a revival. … Fresno State wants to revive interest from its fans.

Gonzaga: Around the WCC, Saint Mary’s took another body blow yesterday as another standout, Mikey Lewis, announced he was entering the portal.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State’s women rolled over Portland and into the WNIT quarterfinals. … Montana’s roster is undergoing change.

Preps: The sun was out yesterday, though the temps might not have come along for the ride. Still, a good March day for spring sports. Cheryl Nichols has a roundup from a crowded Thursday.

Chiefs: Spokane ended the season on an up note, which the Chiefs hope will carry over into the first round of the WHL playoffs. They start tonight in Prince George. Dave Nichols, rested and ready, has this preview.

Mariners: The solo home run barrage gave Jacob Thorpe a starting point from which to illustrate his season-opening column. … I linked the game story above and here too. … Cleveland has a new young star in its lineup. … There are arguments to be made for and against the M’s earning the ultimate prize this season. … There were some surprises yesterday around baseball. … Rick Rizz began his long ride into the sunset.

Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba is grateful for what he’s earned.

Kraken: Seattle needed a win on this road trip. Any way it happened. The Kraken got it, 4-3 in overtime at Tampa Bay.

Sounders: Seattle traded a winger to Colorado.

UFC: I can remember when Michael Chiesa’s UFC career was just beginning. I was filling in on radio and Chiesa, a Shadle Park High grad, joined the show. In the break after the interview, Dennis Patchin, Keith Osso and I talked about how impressed we were with him. That was a long time ago. Charlotte McKinley tells us today Chiesa’s ready for his final fight, which will come Saturday in Seattle.

Sonics: What’s next on the long road ahead until Seattle has an NBA franchise back?

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• The remote could get quite a workout tonight. Better go check it has fresh batteries. Wait, I need to check both remotes. Have to be able flip the TV from cable to streaming and back again. What a pain in the, let’s just say wrist and be done with it. Until later …