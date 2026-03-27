Cole Young, Luke Raley homer as Mariners beat Guardians for first win of season

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Dan Wilson stood in the dugout, hands jammed into the front pocket of his royal blue hooded sweatshirt to keep them warm on a chilly Friday evening at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners manager wore an intense, but satisfied look on his face. His team was finalizing a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians with a solid, though not perfect, performance, highlighting just how it could and should win games in 2026.

In their second game of the season, devoid of all the extra curricular activities that come with opening day, the Mariners got a quality start from George Kirby, shutdown relief work from their leverage relievers, played exceptional defense and generated offense through a mixture of good at-bats and homers. That sort of balance of contributions is what the Mariners believe a better roster and deeper lineup can lead this team back to the American League Championship Series and beyond.

Kirby was solid in his first start of the season. He pitched six innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks, a hit batter and six strikeouts to pick up the win.

The one run allowed came in the first inning. With one out, rookie Chase DeLauter, who hit a pair of homers in MLB debut on opening day, was able to lift a low and inside slider just over the wall in right field and out of the reach of a leaping Raley.

With some help from his defense, including a brilliant diving stop by Cole Young on the very next play on a rocket off the bat of Jose Ramirez, Kirby retired 11 of the next 12 batters he faced.

Young gave him a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning. With the Mariners having squandered scoring opportunities in the first and third inning, Young brought some of the power he showed in spring training into the cool air of spring training. He smashed a 96-mph fastball from Williams over the wall in right field.

Kirby found trouble in an uncharacteristic way in the fifth inning by walking the first two batters he faced. It’s something he’s never done in his MLB career. After getting Gabriel Arias to ground out softly to third, Kirby hit No. 9 hitter Brayan Rocchio on a 1-2 count with a misplaced.

But he was able to escape the inning with the help of Randy Arozarena and Guardians third base coach Rouglas Odor. Steven Kwan lifted a flyball to shallow left field that Randy Arozarena caught. For some reason, Odor had the not-fast Rhys Hoskins tag up and try to score. Arozarena delivered a perfect strike to Cal Raleigh with the ball beating the runner by about a dozen steps. The double play ended the inning.

Kirby came back out with an efficient 1-2-3 inning, retiring the Guardians 2-3-4 hitters in order to end his outing.

The Mariners pushed the lead to 5-1 in the sixth. Luke Raley, who homered on opening day, sent a line drive into the right field seats for a two-run homer..

The Mariners bullpen closed out the win with Eduard Bazardo, Matt Brash and Andres Muñoz each working scoreless innings.

RHP Vargas placed on IL

A game into the season, the Mariners were forced to make their first roster move of the season.

On Friday, the Mariners placed right-hander Carlos Vargas on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain and recalled right-handed reliever Cole Wilcox from Triple-A Tacoma to take his place.

The IL stint is retroactive to March 24, but most lat strains require a fair amount of rest followed by recovery and rehab. Vargas could be out at least a month.

Vargas made nine appearances in spring training, posting a 6.48 ERA in 8 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out six batters and walked four. His last appearance came March 23 against the Padres in the final game of the spring. Vargas informed the Mariners during Wednesday’s workout that he had discomfort in the back of his shoulder. He wasn’t available to pitch on opening night.

When manager Dan Wilson went to long reliever Cooper Criswell in the top of the ninth with the Mariners down a run, it seemed like a situation where Vargas would normally be used.

“He felt something the other day and did the right thing and let us know,” Wilson said. “We won’t really know too much more about it for couple more days as we assess it.”

There wasn’t a consensus as to when Vargas started feeling the discomfort. He didn’t throw off the mound in the Mariners’ workout Wednesday, which was unusual for him.

“I think we heard about it once we were here yesterday or the day before,” Wilson said.

Wilcox arrived in Reno with the Rainiers on Thursday morning in preparation for Friday’s opening day game. He never unpacked his suitcase. He got the call that he might be headed to Seattle later that day.

Wilcox, 26, posted a 4.32 ERA in 8 1/3 innings pitched this spring. He struck out 11 batters and walked four. He throws a heavy sinking fastball that ranges from 96-98 mph and uses a four-seam up in the zone at similar velocities. He throws two variations of a breaking ball – a harder gyro slider 87-88 mph and a slightly slower sweeper slider at 85-86 mph. He’s also replaced his old changeup with a “kick” changeup that has more downward break and ranges from 88-90 mph. It’s something he experimented with this offseason and this spring.

“I’ve always thrown a changeup, and I’ve liked it, but I just wanted a little more separation from the sinker,” he said. “So this was kind of an offseason project to just be able to work that in. I think any time you can have another weapon that can help you get outs, it’s worth playing with.”

Wilcox was designated for assignment in the offseason, due to 40-man roster congestion in Tampa. The Mariners, who will always look for former high-round picks and top prospects, happily picked him up in a trade for cash considerations.