Gonzaga Prep softball walks off for first season win; Landon Van Winkle delivers walk-off for Central Valley | Prep roundup

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League in fastpitch softball and baseball.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 15, Shadle Park 14 (8): With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Emma Allbery hit a walk-off single and the Bullpups (1-5, 1-5) got their first win of the against the visiting Highlanders (1-5, 1-5). Madison Duncan started a 10-run rally for Shadle in the third inning with a two-run homer. Nenah Ainsworth drove in four runs for G-Prep.

Lewis and Clark 14, University 4 (6): Tyler Capaul went 4 for 4 with a triple, double, five RBIs and the Tigers (4-2, 4-2) defeated the visiting Titans (5-3, 4-2). Brooke Capaul and Isabella Heister had three hits apiece for LC. Grace Schneider hit two doubles for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 9, Central Valley 4: Quincy Coder went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and the visiting Falcons (5-2, 4-2) defeated the Bears (1-5, 1-5). Sophia Salsbury and Ella Bendele had two hits apiece for CV.

Cheney 5, Mt. Spokane 3: Annie Beito went 3 for 4 with two doubles, scoring three runs and the Blackhawks (4-2, 4-2) defeated the visiting Wildcats (7-1, 5-1). Emme Bond hit a home run for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 19, Ferris 10: Desi Startin went 3 for 4 with a home run, double, three runs scored and the visiting Panthers (7-1, 5-1) defeated the Saxons (1-4, 1-4). Avery Kautzman drove in four runs and drew two walks for Mead. Ava DeLeon, Maggie Singleton and Lilli DeLeon recorded two hits apiece for Ferris.

GSL 2A

Pullman 11, Clarkston 1 (5): Ady Sanford hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and the visiting Greyhounds (2-0, 2-0) defeated the Bantams (2-3, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game.. Izzy Schlegle hit a double and scored a run for Clarkston.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 8, Mt. Spokane 7: Landon Van Winkle delivered a walk-off two-RBI single and the Bears (3-3, 3-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (2-4, 2-1). Tyson Blake homered for Central Valley. Connor Moffitt led Mt. Spokane with a three-run home run.

Gonzaga Prep 2, University 2 (Suspended in 11th): In the 10th inning, Jacob Wilson grounded into a fielder’s choice scoring Dylan Croall for the visiting Bullpups (4-1, 2-0) and Elijah Williams doubled scoring Marco Longo for the Titans (3-1, 2-0). The pitchers’ duel was called due to darkness at the top of the 11th on Friday and will be resumed at a later date.

Ferris 19, Cheney 3 (5): Eamonn Keaton hit a grand slam in the fourth inning and the visiting Saxons (2-3, 1-2) defeated the Blackhawks (0-6, 0-3). Levi Wills led Cheney with a hit and an RBI.

Ridgeline 8, Mead 6: Mikey Macall went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and the Falcons (4-2, 3-0) defeated the visiting Panthers (2-3, 0-3). Cameron Dolloph led Mead with two hits and RBIs.

Lewis and Clark 10, Shadle Park 4: Hendryk Stelle and Mack Dowling each knocked in three runs and the visiting Tigers (1-5, 1-2) defeated the Highlanders (2-3, 0-3). Drew Sanchez, Roy’al Pierre-Lacy and Ben Straub had a hit apiece for Shadle Park.