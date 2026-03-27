Secret Service agent injured in accidental self-inflicted shooting at Philly airport

By Nick Vadala Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — A Secret Service agent has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning.

The agent was injured at 8:42 a.m. while traveling in an unmarked Chevrolet SUV near an access point at the airport, the Philadelphia Police Department said. It was not immediately clear what caused the agent’s firearm to accidentally discharge.

The agent was on duty at the airport on a protective assignment covering former first lady Jill Biden, according to an Associated Press report. Biden, who was not not present at the time of the incident, was in Harrisburg for a speaking event this week with Pennsylvania’s first lady Lori Shapiro.

Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring said the Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility would “review the facts and circumstances” of the incident. The agent, he added, was injured while handling a service weapon.

Emergency responders transported the agent, who has not been identified, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and he was placed in stable condition. Herring said that the agent suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Airport officials declined to comment on the incident. There were no other reported injuries, and airport operations were not interrupted. Authorities are continuing to investigate.