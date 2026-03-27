Spokane Velocity suffer first loss of season to Charlotte Independence

From Staff Reports

Spokane surrendered more than three goals for the first time since October 2025, and the Velocity suffered a 4-0 USL League One loss against Charlotte Independence at American Legion Stadium on Friday.

It was the Velocity’s first defeat of the season.

Charlotte took advantage of an exhausted Spokane team that had won three games in six days and was playing its fourth match in less than two weeks. The Independence outshot the Velocity 17-12 and scored three of their goals in the first half.

Velocity newcomer Simon Fitch had a rough first period as the main factor in Charlotte’s first two scores, conceding one on an own goal in in the first five minutes, then giving up a foul that resulted in a penalty kick in the 23rd.

In the second minute, Charlotte striker Soulbou Marou connected with Enzo Martinez at the top of the penalty box. Defenders Camron Miller and Fitch nearly combined for a tackle, as they closed in on Martinez. But Martinez passed to Mathis Guffroy. Guffroy dribbled to an open space on the right side of the box and fired toward the net, but the ball ricocheted off the left post. Then Fitch kicked the ball across the line, resulting in the own goal following the game’s first shot attempt.

Throughout the rest of the period, Spokane played on its backfoot struggling to maintain possession, and found itself in a 3-0 deficit by the end of it.

The Velocity mustered just one shot in the first 30 minutes – a Derek Waldeck attempt that missed wide to the left in the 10th.

Meanwhile, Charlotte had eight, including a Marou bicycle kick that sent the ball flying over the cross bar in the 19th minute.

Then in the 23rd minute, Fitch fouled Luis Alvarez in the penalty box. And Alvarez threaded it underneath a diving Merancio to double Charlotte’s advantage.

The Independence, fresh off a four-goal performance in the first round of the U.S. Open Cup, scored another just before intermission following a fast break.

To begin the counterattack, Marou passed to Alvarez in Spokane’s half. On the give-and-go, Marou took a lead pass from Alvarez across centerfield. Miller chased Marou from behind but couldn’t catch up as Velocity newcomer Nick Spielman was the lone defender. Marou connected with a sprinting Javen Romero. And Romero converted the goal from 18 yards out.

Spokane found ways to penetrate Charlotte’s back line finding a couple opportunities to score in the first 10 minutes of the second period - but an offsides call against Luis Gil in the 49th, and hand ball against Gagi Margvelashavili at the 54-minute mark denied them two potential goals.

Spokane’s offense notched 10 second-half shots, but only had one on target.

The Velocity’s closest chance to pull one back arrived in the 63rd minute off a corner kick. Neco Brett received the ball in a crowded goalie box, and struck it from two feet away, but Charlotte keeper Matt Levy was there to make the save.

At the 80-minute mark, defender Miles Lyons subbed in and scored on his first touch to extend Charlotte’s lead to four.

Fitch finished with a team-leading seven of its 20 clearances for Spokane. Along with his goal, Romero led Independence with nine clearances, four blocks, and two tackles.

The Velocity will travel to face the Colorado Springs Switchbacks (USL Championship) in the U.S. Open Cup Round 2 on Wednesday at Weldner Field at 5 p.m. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports, and can be streamed on Paramount+.