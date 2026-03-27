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Trump says ‘we don’t have to be there for NATO’

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute's summit at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz (Elizabeth Frantz)
By Steve Holland and Gram Slattery Reuters

MIAMI – Donald Trump said on Friday the United States does not “have to be there for NATO,” comments that again raised questions ​about the U.S. president’s commitment to the mutual defense provisions at the center of the transatlantic alliance.

Speaking to an investment forum ⁠in Miami on Friday night, Trump said he was upset that European ‌NATO countries had declined to provide material ​support to the U.S. as it nears the fourth week of its ongoing war on Iran.

European allies were not consulted by the U.S. on its decision to attack ⁠Iran late last month, and many ‌leaders in the alliance ‌opposed the action.

“We would have always been there for them, but now, based on their actions, ⁠I guess we don’t have to be, do we?” Trump told the audience.

“That sounds like a breaking ‌story? Yes, sir. Is that ‌breaking news? I think we just have breaking news, but that’s the fact. I’ve been saying that. Why ⁠would we be there for them if they’re ​not there for us? ⁠They ​weren’t there for us.”

The president has had a famously on-again-off-again relationship with the alliance, and he has at various points made comments that provoked questions about ⁠his willingness to adhere to NATO’s Article 5, which states an attack against one member state is an attack on ⁠all.

On the campaign trail in 2024, Trump famously encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack European NATO countries that did not pay their fair share on ⁠defense.

His relationship with several European ‌leaders, however, appeared to improve over ​the course ‌of 2025.

But Washington-Brussels relations again soured in 2026 after ​Trump ramped up his threats to invade Greenland, which is an overseas territory of Denmark.