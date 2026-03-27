Washington’s gender wage gap is widening, study finds

By Aspen Ford Washington State Standard

The wage gap between men and women in Washington is the second widest in the country.

An analysis released this month from the National Partnership for Women and Families found that women in Washington earned a median income $18,545 less than their male counterparts, the largest gap in the country second only to Utah.

Today, the 85th day of the year, marks Equal Pay Day, the date in the year that represents the extra days women must work to earn what men did in the previous year.

For women of color, the gap is even bigger. Looking at median income, Latina women earned $37,796 less than white working men. For Native American women, the wage gap is $33,659, according to 2024 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2023, the state’s gender wage gap narrowed to $17,400, but the latest data representing 2024 shows it has grown.

“We need a deeper look at what’s driving these shifts and what it will take to create lasting, equitable change,” said Brittany Gregory, executive director of the Washington State Women’s Commission, an executive branch cabinet agency part of the governor’s office.

To help combat the systematic barriers women face in the workforce, the Women’s Commission launched a campaign called Activate 3.8 in reference to the 3.8 million women and girls living in Washington state. Its work includes inspiring school-age girls to explore different career paths, advocating for policies that expand economic opportunities and securing retirement access.

The Commission also works to improve retention rates for Black women in the public sector, support women navigating menopause and help women negotiate salaries.

“There’s many factors that go into pay equity, and I think the research isn’t quite there yet for us to fully know what’s going on,” Gregory added.

But one reason, she said, is that the sectors with high wages in Washington – like the tech and aerospace industries – often hire more men than women.

“The better women are supported, the more likely they are to stay in the workforce, advance their careers and the closer we get to pay parity,” said Eliza Craig, communications manager for the state Women’s Commission.