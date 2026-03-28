Emily Rocha hits three home runs for East Valley; Track and field highlights | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League in fastpitch softball, baseball and track & field.

Softball

Deer Park 11-14, West Valley 0-1 (DH): Lucy Lathrop went 7-for-8 with two home runs, three doubles and eight RBIs as the visiting Stags (6-0, 6-0) defeated the Eagles (4-2, 3-3) in two five-inning games. Kapri Bailey hit a home run and had five RBIs for Deer Park. Alyssa Schied scored West Valley’s only run. Leah Ellingson homered with two RBIs for Deer Park in the opener.

Clarkston 14, Rogers 4 (5): Aneysa Judy went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs off a double and a triple and the Bantams (3-3, 2-2) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-5, 0-4) in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Aubrey Brown led Rogers with two home runs and three RBIs.

Clarkston 26, Rogers 9 (5): Izzy Schlegle hit a grand slam in the fourth inning and the Bantams (4-3, 3-2) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-6, 0-5) in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Lexi Rhoads led Rogers with a double and two runs scored.

East Valley 35, North Central 0 (5): Emily Rocha went 3-for-3, hit a grand slam and totaled four runs as the visiting Knights (2-3, 2-1) defeated the Wolfpack (0-5, 0-5) in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Dakota Morris went 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBIs for East Valley. Layla Hubbard led North Central with a double.

East Valley 31, North Central 3 (5): Rocha went 4-for-4 with two home runs, six runs scored and seven RBIs and the visiting Knights (3-3, 3-1) defeated the Wolfpack (0-6, 0-6) in Game 2 of a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Baseball

University 8, Colville 4: Elijah Williams went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and the Titans (4-1) defeated the visiting Crimson Hawks (5-2) in a nonleague game. Kyle Bradfield led Colville with two RBIs.

North Central 11, East Valley 0 (6): Beckham Ferguson drove in three runs and the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-3) beat the visiting Knights (1-5, 0-4) in a GSL 2A game.

East Valley 10, North Central 3: Kyler Goll went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double as the visiting Knights (2-5, 1-4) defeated the Wolfpack (1-5, 1-4) in Game 2 of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Nicholas Elliott went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for North Central.

West Valley 11, Deer Park 0: Adam Anselmo knocked in five runs and the visiting Eagles (5-0, 4-0) defeated the Stags (4-1, 4-1) in Game 1 of a GSL 2A doubleheader.

West Valley 14, Deer Park 2 (5): Oliver Spencer stuck out 11 batters, drove in three runs and the visiting Eagles (6-0, 5-0) defeated the Stags (4-2, 4-2) in Game 2 of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Scout Symmes led West Valley in hits with three.

Track and field

The Big Red Invite at Ferris HS: Mead took first place for the boys and Cheney for the girls.

Boys- 1, Mead 222. 2, Cheney 128.5. 3, Gonzaga Prep 98. 4, Lakeside 84. 5, Pullman 61. 6, Ferris 36.5. 7, Shadle Park 34. 8. Saint George’s School 26.

Simon Rosselli of Mead threw the discus 206 feet, 11 inches for first place and the shot put with a personal best of 61 feet for first.

Stejer Franklin of Mead finished with a pair of wins with personal bests in each, 800 (1:56.99) and 1,600 (4:15.04).

Becks Bird of Shadle Park took first place in the 3,200 with a PR of 9:27.94 and second place in the 1,600 with another PR of 4:19.83.

Girls- 1, Cheney 138. 2, Lakeside 128. 3, Gonzaga Prep 104. 4, Pullman 92. 5, Mead 89. 6, Ferris 60. 7, Shadle Park 31. 8. Saint George’s 23.

Alisa Messing of Cheney placed first in the 100 with 12.32 seconds and the 200 with a PR of 25.40.

Tea Simonson of Lakeside took first in the 800 with a PR of 2:22.46 and fourth place in the 1,600 with a PR of 5:31.35. Simonson was also the second leg of the first-place 4x400 relay team.

Howard Dolphin Invitational at West Valley HS: West Valley boys took first and University for the girls.

Boys – 1, West Valley 182. 2, Rogers 140. 3, University 139. 4, East Valley 65.5. 5, Mead 61.5. 6, Central Valley 22. 7. Lewis and Clark 5.

West Valley’s Madden Williams clocked two personal bests with 11.35 seconds in the 100 and 22.98 in the 200. Williams was also the anchor for the winning 4x400 relay team. Jaxon Lefler of University won the long jump (20-6.75) and shot put with a personal best (51-8). Lefler was also the third leg in both the 4x100 and 4x400 second-place relay teams. Rogers’ Preston Kaesemeyer won the 110 hurdles (15.48) and 300 hurdles with a PR of 39.82 seconds. Kaesemeyer was also lead off runner in the third-place 4x400 relay team.

Girls – 1, University 153. 2, East Valley 146. 3, West Valley 111. 4, Mead 99. 5, Rogers 64. 6, Coeur d’Alene Charter 57. 7, Lewis and Clark 2.

West Valley’s Lauren Matthew set two new personal bests with 24.92 seconds in the 200 and 55.75 in the 400. Aubrey Matthew (WV) took first place in the 100 with a PR of 12.28 and second place in the 200 with a PR of 25.27.

Walla Walla March Madness at Walla Walla HS: There were no final team scores posted for this meet. However, it was clear by the amount of event wins that both the boys and girls from Mt. Spokane took first place.

Rock Franklin of Mt. Spokane won the long jump (21-11) and triple jump (43-4), which were both personal bests.

Mt. Spokane’s Gatlin Michaelsen clocked two new personal-best times with 2:00.84 in the 800 and 4:24.70 in the 1,600.

Kira Ritter (MtS) had a trio of victories, each setting a personal best for her. She placed first in the 100 (12.62), 200 (26.03) and 400 (57.27).