FāVS News launches community book club April 2

From staff reports

FāVS News, Spokane’s nonprofit digital newsroom covering faith and values, is launching a community book club this spring featuring works by its contributing writers.

The four-week series begins Thursday, April 2, and runs through April 30, meeting Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m. online. Discussions will center on “Giving Up God: Resurrecting a Spirituality of Love and Wonder” by FāVS columnist Sarah Henn Hayward.

Participants will read the book in four sections, with the final session on April 30 featuring a live Q&A with Hayward. Those who purchase the book through Wishing Tree Books will support the local independent bookstore and FāVS News.

Registration is free and open to the public at https://bit.ly/favsbooks.