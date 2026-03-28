Seattle Reign defeat Racing Louisville 2-1 at ONE Spokane Stadium

From Staff Reports

After shutting out Kansas City Current on Wednesday to begin its three-game stretch in the Lilac City, the Seattle Reign scored two first half goals in a 2-1 NWSL victory over Racing Louisville at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday.

It took just 11 minutes for striker Maddie Mercado to score her second goal in two games. Off a throw in, Mercado found an open space outside the penalty box and fired a shot on the game’s first attempt. The assist was credited to Samantha Meza.

The Reign and Racing traded possession as Louisville increased its offensive pressure outshooting Seattle 8 to 3 in the first period but the Reign’s 11 clearances prevented any on-target attempts from Racing.

Following an Ella Hase-missed shot off a pass from Taylor White in the 22nd minute for Racing, the Reign had multiple fast break opportunities in a five-minute stretch, but Louisville’s defense forced Seattle’s attack to re-adjust, and the Reign couldn’t get any more shots off until they doubled their lead just before intermission.

In the 41st minute, 18-year-old midfielder Ainsley McCammon found Nerilla Mondesir on a through ball, and Mondesir tapped it in from a few feet away.

Louisville’s attack continued to test Seattle’s defensive unit with 22 touches and 10 shots inside the Reign’s box in the final 45 minutes, but keeper Claudia Dickey had all five of her saves in the second half.

Seattle, which climbed into second place, controlled possession at 56%. And despite being outshot 19 to 6, had 26 clearances, led by Emily Mason’s seven to hold Louisville to six attempts on target, only allowing a goal in the match’s final seconds.

The Reign weren’t allowed another scoring opportunity after the 74th minute, as Louisville registered seven shot attempts in the last 16 minutes.

It wasn’t until 90+5’, that striker Sarah Weber connected with defender Macy Blackburn that Louisville pulled one back to spoil Seattle’s clean sheet.

Huerta and Meza had five tackles apiece for Seattle. Taylor Flint led Louisville with six clearances, and two interceptions.

The Reign (3-1-0) will hope to extend its winning streak against Denver Summit FC (1-1-2) as it concludes its Spokane residency April 4 at ONE Spokane Stadium at 5:45 p.m.