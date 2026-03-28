Spokane Zephyr play to draw with Sporting Jacksonville

From Staff Reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Spokane Zephyr and Sporting Jacksonville traded first-half goals in quick succession and played to a 1-1 USL Super League draw at Hodges Stadium on Saturday.

Spokane and Jacksonville combined for four shot attempts in the first 13 minutes before the Zephyr opened the scoring in the 18th.

Ginger Fontenot threaded a pass between multiple Sporting JAX defenders to Felicia Knox near the goalie box, and Knox tucked the ball into the back of the net.

Immediately in the 23rd, Jacksonville midfielder Sophia Boman curved a shot from the top left corner of the penalty box past Hope Hisey to level the score 1-1 off an assist from Ashlyn Puerta.

Jacksonville outshot Spokane 15-11 and dominated possession at a 71.9% rate, but the Zephyr’s back line had 29 tackles, with 18 clearances to hold Sporting JAX – which leads the league with 42 goals – to just four on-target attempts.

Sarah McCoy added five clearances and three interceptions. Hisey added to her league-leading tally with three saves. She now has 72.

The Zephyr’s defense also held the league’s best scorer, Puerta – who has 11 goals this season – to only two shots and one chance created.

Sporting JAX’s back line recorded 17 clearances and 13 tackles.

Spokane snapped first-placed Sporting JAX’s (12-4-5) four-game winning streak. They remain unbeaten through five.

The Zephyr (6-8-8) remain at No. 6, and will continue its road trip against fourth-ranked Dallas Trinity (8-7-5) next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Then, they return to ONE Spokane Stadium in a rematch with Sporting JAX on April 19.