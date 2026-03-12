The home trend that can help you get more mileage out of your dining room

The multiuse home space trend can help you get more mileage out of your dining room. (Jason Doiy/Getty Images)

By Jolie Kerr Special to the Washington Post

Flex spaces, those multiuse areas that bend and grow to accommodate the disparate and changing needs of a household, took off during the pandemic. We had to get creative about how we used space when we were home 24/7, making room for work, school, hobbies, fitness and, well, everything else. But they’re still very much a part of how we live now.

One of the hottest iterations of this outside-the-box thinking about space is the dining library, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a hybrid of an elegant formal dining room and a cozy reading space. “The table is central, but so are the shelves that surround it,” said Cait Barker, the creative director and co-founder of Bessette. “A dining library brings character, warmth and purpose to a room that’s often underused.”

Jen Baxter, the founder of Baxter Hill Interiors, describes dining libraries as “intellectually and visually immersive” spaces that reflect your personality through your choice of books and collected objects, which can offer conversation starters for dinners with friends. Or they can morph into “a flexible place where the dining table becomes a surface for spreading out your reading, research or projects like puzzles, crafts or Legos.”

Dining libraries contain multitudes

There are multiple ways to approach the dining library. The more classic approach, Barker says, is “book-forward and formal, usually with floor-to-ceiling shelves and a dedicated dining table. It’s designed primarily for reading, entertaining and quiet conversation.” By contrast, she says, “the multiuse dining library is more flexible, blending books with everyday activities like crafting, homework or working from home; and the entertainer’s dining library prioritizes hosting, incorporating bar storage, serving surfaces or display shelving for glassware alongside books.”

Regardless of which style you choose, there are some fairly standard elements. “Shelving, layered lighting and a large communal table tend to anchor the space,” said Alice Moszczynski, an interior designer at Planner 5D. “Rich textures like wood, textiles and warm paint colors help create a cozy atmosphere that encourages lingering.”

How to create a dining library in your home

Adding a dining library to your home could be as simple – and relatively inexpensive – as rearranging some furniture or adding some DIY shelving. Or it can be a full-scale renovation led by contractors and designers. “A budget-friendly version, using prefabricated shelving, plug-in sconces, paint and thoughtful styling, can be achieved for $1,000 to $3,000,” Barker said. “At the high end, a fully custom dining library with floor-to-ceiling built-ins, detailed millwork, wallpaper, paint and custom lighting can range from $20,000 to $50,000-plus.”

If a full reno isn’t in your budget, these tips can help you turn your existing dining room into a book-centered flex space.

For inspiration, get out into the world. There’s no better way to get ideas than by looking at how other people and spaces display books. “Visiting libraries in person can be invaluable and often leads to more thoughtful design decisions,” Baxter said. And looking online is no substitute for seeing things in person, she adds. “Historic homes or well-designed hotels are great places to see how light interacts with different finishes and materials. That kind of insight is difficult to capture online.”

Make it book-forward. “The most basic requirement of a dining library is a strong book collection,” Baxter said.

To design a room around books, mix them with ceramics, small pieces of art and objects to create depth. “The goal is a collected look that feels personal rather than precious,” Barker said. “When in doubt, go vintage – timeworn pieces add instant character and keep shelves from feeling too polished or predictable.”

To bolster or build a book collection, “local estate sales, secondhand and online thrift shops are excellent resources for sourcing books affordably,” Baxter said. She recommends choosing hardbacks over paperbacks for a more elevated look. “Removing dust jackets can also help, particularly if the sleeves feel overly glossy or clash with the room’s palette. The clothbound cover underneath often feels more refined.” Designing with books also offers a lot of flexibility when it comes to styling a room. “They can be organized by color, size or theme, and rearranged over time,” Baxter said.

Add shelving. Built-in bookshelves lend architectural weight, but freestanding bookshelves offer more flexibility, leaning either formal or casual depending on the style – and on the styling. “For a looser look,” Baxter said, “books can be stacked on side and console tables or low surfaces rather than relying solely on shelving.”

To mimic custom millwork on a budget, try using freestanding bookcases painted the same color as the walls. “There’s some great Ikea hacks for this,” Moszczynski said. Then accessorize. “Add a warm rug, a dimmable table lamp and curated books or objects to create a library-like atmosphere without construction,” she added.

Choose your table wisely. A large central table is a staple of both dining rooms and libraries. “From formal rectangular to casual round, this is the room’s anchor,” Barker said. “Choose a table scale that leaves comfortable circulation around chairs.” To get the scale right and avoid a too-big table that leaves the space feeling cramped, she said, “A trick I love is taping out the table’s size on the floor before buying to see how it actually looks and feels in the room. You want enough room to pull chairs in and out comfortably and still have easy flow around the table.”

Color is king. “Dining libraries tend to feel most successful when the palette is intentional and grounded,” Baxter said. “Deeper or more muted tones make sense in this context, but darker colors are by no means required.” Color drenching – using one hue or a set of closely related shades to paint an entire room, including the walls, ceiling, trim, fixtures like radiators and even small pieces of furniture – is well-suited to a dining library, says Darlene Molnar, an interior designer in the D.C. area. Popular dark paint choices for a dining library include navy blue, rich chocolate brown or even a bold scarlet. Lighter tones that create richness include pearl gray, butter yellow, muted terra-cotta and sage.

The finish also matters. “For dining rooms, a matte, eggshell or satin finish if the room is humid, is typically recommended for its subtle sheen and durability,” said Chuck Reger of Five Star Painting. “Overly glossy finishes, or very bright, trendy shades may not suit formal spaces if they clash with the room’s style.”

Layer the lighting. You want multiple sources of lighting, rather than just one fixture in the middle of the room. “A stunning chandelier over the table sets mood,” Barker said, “then add sconces or picture lights to highlight shelves and sculptural objects.”

Get clever with storage. “In smaller spaces, a built-in banquette surrounded by shelving is a great way to save space,” Molnar said. Adding drawers or other storage spaces to lower shelves to hold linens and serving pieces “keeps the space beautiful and utilitarian,” Baxter said. “Some people even incorporate rolling carts or modular furniture so the room can transition from dinner party to reading nook seamlessly,” Moszczynski added.