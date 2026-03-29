Colt Emerson off to hot start for Triple-A Tacoma | Mariners extra

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

The Seattle Times reviews the week that was on the diamond and highlights key trends with the Mariners.

Stat of the Week

Zero: Through two games, the Mariners had an MLB-best six home runs, plus two doubles and one triple. What they didn’t have yet was a single single. That made the Mariners the first team since at least 1900 without a single through their first two games of a season, according to research from MLB’s Sarah Langs. The M’s were also the first team since the 2021 Cubs without a single in any two-game stretch.

Prospect Watch

Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson homered in his season debut for the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday, an opposite-field, two-run home run off a left-handed pitcher. Emerson, a left-handed-hitting, 20-year-old shortstop/third baseman, was called up to Triple-A late last September and homered twice – both off lefty pitchers – in his six games with the Rainiers then. Through seven Triple-A games, Emerson has a .333/.400/.700 slash line (1.100 OPS), with two doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs, three walks, nine strikeouts and a stolen base.

Who’s Hot

Luke Raley homered in each of the M’s first three games and Dominic Canzone hit two homers in the opener, an encouraging early development for the bottom half of the Seattle lineup. Raley, in particular, looks fresh after an injury-riddled 2025 season, during which he labored through an oblique strain and back spasms.

Who’s Not

The Mariners’ 2-3-4 hitters – Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez and Josh Naylor – were a combined 2-for-33 with 17 strikeouts, six walks and a double-play groundout in the first three games.

Ex-Mariner of the Week

In his debut with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, Ben Williamson was in the lineup batting fifth and playing second base. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Part of the three-team deal that brought Brendan Donovan to Seattle, the 25-year-old Williamson made the Rays’ opening day roster as a utility infielder.

Mariners Top 5

Earned-run average: As part of the Mariners’ 50th season, we’ll look back each Sunday at the team’s all-time leaders in various statistical categories. This week, it’s starting pitchers’ ERA (minimum 100 starts for the Mariners). Source: Baseball Reference.

1. Félix Hernández, 3.42

1. Randy Johnson, 3.42

1. Hisashi Iwakuma, 3.42

1. James Paxton, 3.42

5. Luis Castillo, 3.46

Power Rankings





MLB’s definitive weekly rankings, from Adam Jude.

1. Dodgers

Yawn.

2. Phillies

We’ll all be talking about Cristopher Sánchez as the best pitcher in baseball by the end of the season.

3. Mariners

M’s getting quality tests from the Guardians and Yankees in opening homestand.

4. Yankees

Cam Schlittler, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, is the Yankees’ newest pitching sensation. He throws three different fastballs (four-seamer, two-seamer and cutter) that all sit in the upper 90s, and the Mariners will get to see that up close this week.

5. Blue Jays

Dylan Cease, Toronto’s new $210 million arm, struck out 12 A’s hitters in his Blue Jays debut Saturday.

6. Brewers

Milwaukee traded away another ace (Freddy Peralta this time), and they’ll probably still find a way to win the NL Central again.

7. Tigers

In what’s shaping up to be a very strong class of rookies around MLB, Detroit’s 21-year-old infielder, Kevin McGonigle, looks like he might be the most impressive.

8. Cubs

Finally, the Cubs are cutting some checks. After a massive free-agent deal for Alex Bregman ($175 million) this winter, Cubs ownership smartly invests in two homegrown core players, inking Pete Crow-Armstrong ($115 million) and Nico Hoerner ($141 million) to long-term extensions.

9. Guardians

Good case to be made that Cleveland was the most overlooked team coming into the season.

10. Mets

Familiar face, new place: Jorge Polanco playing first and batting fourth in Mets’ new-look lineup.

11. Red Sox

12. Braves

13. Royals

14. Orioles

15. Padres

16. Rangers

17. Reds

18. A’s

19. Diamondbacks

20. Astros

21. Giants

22. Marlins

23. Rays

24. Pirates

25. Angels

26. Twins

27. Cardinals

28. White Sox

29. Nationals

30. Rockies