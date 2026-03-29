Colt Emerson off to hot start for Triple-A Tacoma | Mariners extra
The Seattle Times reviews the week that was on the diamond and highlights key trends with the Mariners.
Stat of the Week
Zero: Through two games, the Mariners had an MLB-best six home runs, plus two doubles and one triple. What they didn’t have yet was a single single. That made the Mariners the first team since at least 1900 without a single through their first two games of a season, according to research from MLB’s Sarah Langs. The M’s were also the first team since the 2021 Cubs without a single in any two-game stretch.
Prospect Watch
Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson homered in his season debut for the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday, an opposite-field, two-run home run off a left-handed pitcher. Emerson, a left-handed-hitting, 20-year-old shortstop/third baseman, was called up to Triple-A late last September and homered twice – both off lefty pitchers – in his six games with the Rainiers then. Through seven Triple-A games, Emerson has a .333/.400/.700 slash line (1.100 OPS), with two doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs, three walks, nine strikeouts and a stolen base.
Who’s Hot
Luke Raley homered in each of the M’s first three games and Dominic Canzone hit two homers in the opener, an encouraging early development for the bottom half of the Seattle lineup. Raley, in particular, looks fresh after an injury-riddled 2025 season, during which he labored through an oblique strain and back spasms.
Who’s Not
The Mariners’ 2-3-4 hitters – Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez and Josh Naylor – were a combined 2-for-33 with 17 strikeouts, six walks and a double-play groundout in the first three games.
Ex-Mariner of the Week
In his debut with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, Ben Williamson was in the lineup batting fifth and playing second base. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Part of the three-team deal that brought Brendan Donovan to Seattle, the 25-year-old Williamson made the Rays’ opening day roster as a utility infielder.
Mariners Top 5
Earned-run average: As part of the Mariners’ 50th season, we’ll look back each Sunday at the team’s all-time leaders in various statistical categories. This week, it’s starting pitchers’ ERA (minimum 100 starts for the Mariners). Source: Baseball Reference.
1. Félix Hernández, 3.42
1. Randy Johnson, 3.42
1. Hisashi Iwakuma, 3.42
1. James Paxton, 3.42
5. Luis Castillo, 3.46
Power Rankings
MLB’s definitive weekly rankings, from Adam Jude.
1. Dodgers
Yawn.
2. Phillies
We’ll all be talking about Cristopher Sánchez as the best pitcher in baseball by the end of the season.
3. Mariners
M’s getting quality tests from the Guardians and Yankees in opening homestand.
4. Yankees
Cam Schlittler, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, is the Yankees’ newest pitching sensation. He throws three different fastballs (four-seamer, two-seamer and cutter) that all sit in the upper 90s, and the Mariners will get to see that up close this week.
5. Blue Jays
Dylan Cease, Toronto’s new $210 million arm, struck out 12 A’s hitters in his Blue Jays debut Saturday.
6. Brewers
Milwaukee traded away another ace (Freddy Peralta this time), and they’ll probably still find a way to win the NL Central again.
7. Tigers
In what’s shaping up to be a very strong class of rookies around MLB, Detroit’s 21-year-old infielder, Kevin McGonigle, looks like he might be the most impressive.
8. Cubs
Finally, the Cubs are cutting some checks. After a massive free-agent deal for Alex Bregman ($175 million) this winter, Cubs ownership smartly invests in two homegrown core players, inking Pete Crow-Armstrong ($115 million) and Nico Hoerner ($141 million) to long-term extensions.
9. Guardians
Good case to be made that Cleveland was the most overlooked team coming into the season.
10. Mets
Familiar face, new place: Jorge Polanco playing first and batting fourth in Mets’ new-look lineup.
11. Red Sox
12. Braves
13. Royals
14. Orioles
15. Padres
16. Rangers
17. Reds
18. A’s
19. Diamondbacks
20. Astros
21. Giants
22. Marlins
23. Rays
24. Pirates
25. Angels
26. Twins
27. Cardinals
28. White Sox
29. Nationals
30. Rockies