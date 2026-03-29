Former President Joe Biden, Jill Biden adopt 2 new rescue dogs

By Kate Perez USA Today USA Today

Two new furry friends are joining former President Joe Biden’s family.

The Biden family adopted two black Lab mixes on Tuesday from Rescue DOG & End of Life Sanctuary in Tennessee, the organization said in a social media post alongside a picture of the former president and former first lady Jill Biden with the new pets.

“These two Johnson County pups were adopted together yesterday by the Biden family. As you can see the pup on the right is staying true to Johnson County TN character and will not sit still for the photo shoot … ready to run and play,” the post read.

The organization said in the post they are excited about the Bidens’ adoption and also enjoy when animals are adopted by Tennessee locals.

“To us .. a great home is a great home! We are thrilled for these two pups who were once abandoned on the mountain,” the post read. “We always tell each one, ‘make us proud’ … these two sure did.”

The two mixes – who have not been named – are the latest additions to the Bidens’ pets, which also include a cat, Willow. The Bidens also welcomed dogs Major and Commander in the last decade, but both were reportedly rehomed after multiple biting incidents.

The new dogs’ names have not yet been shared by the former president or first lady as of Sunday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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