ICE officers could stay at U.S. airports after TSA workers get paychecks

By Kate Perez USA Today

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers deployed across the country to assist the Transportation Security Administration amid a worker shortage may hold their positions a while longer, the White House’s Border Czar Tom Homan told CNN.

TSA agents are set to receive paychecks later this week after over a month without pay during a partial government shutdown. Homan appeared on CNN’s “State of ​the Union” on Sunday and said the security line pressure may alleviate slightly. He also said whether or not ICE officers leave airports depends on how many TSA officials return to work.

“I’m working very closely with the TSA administrator and the ⁠ICE director to decide what airport needs what, but you know, God bless men and women of ICE,” Homan said. “They’re plugging those holes, they’re keeping the security ‌at the airport at a high level.”

President Donald Trump initially deployed ICE ​officers to airports across the U.S. on Monday, an effort to help alleviate wait times amid the TSA worker shortage and partial government shutdown. Lauren Bis, the Department of Homeland Security’s acting assistant secretary for public affairs, confirmed late on Wednesday that “after receiving standard TSA training curriculum, ICE officers are guarding entrances and exits, assisting with ⁠logistics, doing crowd control, and verifying identification using TSA equipment and standard operating procedures.”

ICE ‘plugging ‌the security holes,’ Homan says

While the president has ‌said ICE has made a “big difference,” USA Today previously reported that airline travelers did not see officers assisting majorly at airports while they waited in long lines. Homan told CNN that lines ⁠have decreased at all places ICE officers have been sent while they are “protecting the exit lanes, doing identification checks, [and] plugging the security holes.”

“We’re not going to have an ICE officer looking at X-ray images, deciding what bags need ‌to be secondary. That’s a high level of ‌training,” Homan said. “But we can check IDs before they get to that machine, we can cover exits to make sure that people don’t enter through the exit. That takes that TSA agent off that security line and (puts) him on the ⁠X-ray machine. We’re plugging other security holes. We want to keep the airport safe, so we’re ​doing the job TSA is asking us ⁠to do ​so their officers can get back to main screening.”

Homan’s comments come two days after Trump vowed to pay TSA workers and signed an order to redirect funds to pay personnel. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin began the process of paying TSA workers as soon as Trump signed the memo, and Homan told CNN on ⁠March 29 that TSA workers could see paychecks “hopefully by tomorrow or Tuesday.”

Still, the larger DHS remains unfunded as Congress continues to struggle to make a bipartisan deal. While the House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill for the agency on Friday, it ⁠was largely along party lines, 213-203. The legislation is already “dead on arrival,” without Democratic support, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, declared earlier in the day, meaning it has virtually no chance of becoming law because it doesn’t have enough votes to pass in the Senate.

Beyond that, a scheduled break means the partial shutdown ⁠could continue into mid-April, with a two-week congressional ‌recess for Easter and Passover beginning on Friday. Neither the House of Representatives ​and the Senate is ‌set to return until April 13, outside of pro forma sessions, which are short meetings when business is ​not usually conducted.

Contributing: USA Today’s Nathan Diller, Zachary Schermele, and Jeanine Santucci.

Kate Perez covers national trends and breaking news for USA Tday. You can reach her at kperez@usatodayco.com or on X @katecperez_.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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