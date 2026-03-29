Washington’s Benson Boone brings ‘Wanted Man’ tour to Spokane this summer

Washington’s own Benson Boone is backflipping his way to his home state for a show in Spokane this summer.

Boone, a Grammy-nominated pop singer who hails from Monroe, Washington, will perform Aug. 2 at Numerica Veterans Arena. It’s a stop on his “Wanted Man” tour, which promises “backflips and magic,” according to a news release.

Boone was nominated for a “Best New Artist” Grammy in 2025.

Tickets for his tour go on sale 11 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at TicketsWest.com.