The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
42°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Washington’s Benson Boone brings ‘Wanted Man’ tour to Spokane this summer

Benson Boone performs on April 11 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. (Tribune News Service)
By Elena Perry elenap@spokesman.com(509) 459-5270

Washington’s own Benson Boone is backflipping his way to his home state for a show in Spokane this summer.

Boone, a Grammy-nominated pop singer who hails from Monroe, Washington, will perform Aug. 2 at Numerica Veterans Arena. It’s a stop on his “Wanted Man” tour, which promises “backflips and magic,” according to a news release.

Boone was nominated for a “Best New Artist” Grammy in 2025.

Tickets for his tour go on sale 11 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at TicketsWest.com.