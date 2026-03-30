15-year-old shoots teacher at Texas high school: ‘Frightening morning’
A 15-year-old student shot a teacher on a high school campus near San Antonio before fatally shooting himself, authorities say.
The shooting happened at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas on Monday March 30, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said.
The female teacher was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, and the student involved died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said at a news conference. He did not know the condition of the teacher.
“What happened today is something no community ever wants to face,” Reynolds said. “This was a frightening morning for many parents and families … But I want the parents and the kinfolks of these children that were on this campus to know your kids, your children, were protected and they were safe. And we will continue to have a presence as needed while we work through the next steps.”
He said it was too early to address the 15-year-old student’s motive or whether there were warning signs leading up to the shooting.
The school went on lockdown as the investigation continued and students were transported to a nearby middle school to be reunited with their parents, Reynolds said.
He said that the parents of the 15-year-old shooter showed up at the reunification point and that investigators would be interviewing them to find out more about why the shooting happened and how the boy obtained a gun.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the teacher and her family, and we hope that her recovery and her condition is good,” Reynolds said. “This is a strong community, and we take care of each other, and we will get through this together.”
USA TODAY has reached out to the Comal Independent School District for more information, including an update on the teacher’s condition.