15-year-old shoots teacher at Texas high school: ‘Frightening morning’

N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Amanda Lee Myers USA Today

A 15-year-old student shot a teacher on a high school campus near San Antonio before fatally shooting himself, authorities say.

The shooting happened at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas ​on Monday March 30, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said.

The female teacher was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, and the ⁠student involved died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Comal County Sheriff ‌Mark Reynolds said at a news conference. ​He did not know the condition of the teacher.

“What happened today is something no community ever wants to face,” Reynolds said. “This was a frightening morning for many parents and families … But ⁠I want the parents and the kinfolks ‌of these children that ‌were on this campus to know your kids, your children, were protected and they were safe. And we ⁠will continue to have a presence as needed while we work through the next steps.”

He said it was too ‌early to address the 15-year-old ‌student’s motive or whether there were warning signs leading up to the shooting.

The school went on lockdown as the investigation ⁠continued and students were transported to a nearby middle ​school to be reunited ⁠with ​their parents, Reynolds said.

He said that the parents of the 15-year-old shooter showed up at the reunification point and that investigators would be interviewing them to find out ⁠more about why the shooting happened and how the boy obtained a gun.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the teacher and her family, ⁠and we hope that her recovery and her condition is good,” Reynolds said. “This is a strong community, and we take care of each other, and we will get through ⁠this together.”

USA TODAY has reached ‌out to the Comal Independent School District ​for more ‌information, including an update on the teacher’s condition.