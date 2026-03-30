Boston to become first major U.S. city public school district to launch AI literacy curriculum

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks at the Eliot K-8 Innovation Upper School on Thursday in Boston. The mayor and other officials announced a public-private partnership that positions Boston to be the first major U.S. city to ensure all Boston Public School students graduate with AI proficiency. (Boston Herald)

By Grace Zokovitch Boston Herald

BOSTON – Boston will become the first public school district in the country to ensure AI-fluency in schools, Mayor Michelle Wu announced, with high schools developing curriculum to tackle the use and ethics of the emerging technology for the next school year.

“This is a public-private partnership between city government, higher education and industry that will position Boston Public Schools as a leader in AI fluency, as well as the understanding for all of our students to recognize the full context of this world,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “In September, we are bringing AI literacy programming to BPS high schools with the goal for our students to graduate proficient in understanding how to use the tools to leverage it to take them further in school, in their careers and life.”

Boston officials announced a $1 million donation from tech entrepreneur and activist Paul English to launch the new AI-curriculum in September on Thursday.

The initiative aims to “equip students with the skills, curriculum, and real-world opportunities needed to build proficiency with AI and prepare for college, career pathways, and the future workforce,” the city stated. Educators and industry partners will begin developing courses, support for educators and hands-on opportunities in line with the initiative over the summer.

The new initiative follows AI guidance from the state Education Department released ahead of the last school year, including principles for ethical use and a framework for districts’ integrating AI in the classroom.

“Here’s what’s not happening: there’s no use of our students’ or families’ information or data in any way that is going to be handed over to any other entities related to this field,” said Wu. “This is about making sure this is not about screen time or other ways of technology substituting for or supplanting education. This is about empowering people to have every bit of knowledge and understanding in front of them and the opportunities in front of them.”

Teachers have collaborated on the effort, the mayor said, and will “receive advanced tech training and sustained support throughout the school year to bring the cutting edge into their classrooms responsibly and with the appropriate guardrails.”

The investment will build on a few years of BPS work in the field, Superintendent Mary Skipper said, with already almost 30 teachers qualified as “AI fellows.”

The initiative will also create an “AI-industry advisory board,” chaired by Paul English and Glasswing Ventures operating partner Ellen Rubin. The board will be made up of “leaders from Boston based companies on the cutting edge of AI,” the city said.

“They will help give feedback on the programming, help provide access to opportunities, advise our educators and students, and help organize learning opportunities for things directly hands on out in the community,” Wu said.

English said Thursday he looks “forward to the students of Boston schools to thinking about AI ethically, how to tell when AI is not accurate, and how to use AI critically.”

Eliot K-8 School Head Traci Walker Griffith said the schools community has learned “AI is a powerful and they, the humans, are still the leaders.”

“They will be leading us in the future,” said Walker Griffith. “So that matters, because our children are entering a world and growing into a world that will require exactly that, just knowing how to use technology, but also knowing how to use technology wisely and responsibly.”