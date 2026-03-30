Celine Dion announces comeback shows 4 years after diagnosis of rare condition

By Ethan Beck Washington Post

It has been six years since Celine Dion’s last full concert. But that’s about to change.

Dion, who turned 58 on Monday, plans to perform a set of 10 concerts this fall at the Paris La Défense Arena. In a video posted to her social media accounts, she spoke about the shows across September and October, along with providing an update on her health.

“Over these last few years, every day that’s gone by, I’ve felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love,” Dion said. “Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly fortunate to have your support.”

The announcement was teased on posters around the French capital adorned with the titles of Dion’s songs, including “My Heart Will Go On” and “Pour que tu m’aimes encore.” A countdown to the announcement appeared on a giant screen below the Eiffel Tower, which erupted into a light show paired with Dion’s song “I’m Alive,” while an early morning dry run for the extravagant display read “Celine Dion: Paris, I am ready” in French, according to the television network BFM TV.

When the tickets go on sale April 10, they are likely to be a hot commodity. The 200,000 available tickets for the Paris dates of Dion’s Courage World Tour sold out in 90 minutes when they went on sale in 2019, according to Deadline.

While the covid pandemic forced Dion to reschedule the latter half of her Courage World Tour, she has been sidelined from performing after being diagnosed with a rare and incurable neurological condition known as stiff-person syndrome. She shared the news in 2022 after canceling the rescheduled tour dates.

The disorder causes muscle stiffness and intense muscle spasms in the trunk and limbs. It can affect posture, balance and the ability to use certain muscles, making it difficult for some patients to walk. “Just imagine having the worst charley horse you can have but it’s affecting a ton of muscles in your lower back and legs - and it’s constant,” Kunal Desai, assistant professor of neurology at Yale University, told The Washington Post.

But stiff-person syndrome doesn’t typically harm longevity, making it possible for patients to lead a normal life with symptom management. Since her diagnosis, Dion has performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremonies, with an assured rendition of Édith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” from the Eiffel Tower. Months earlier, Dion made an appearance at the Grammy Awards as a presenter.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” Dion told the Grammy audience. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

After becoming a star as a teenager in her native Canada throughout the ’80s, Dion started receiving broad recognition by winning the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest and recorded smash albums in English. Her American breakthrough came with the synth-based “Where Does My Heart Beat Now,” which reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Throughout the ’90s, Dion remained inescapable on pop radio, whether that was with her “Titanic” theme “My Heart Will Go On” or the bubbling “The Power of Love.” Even with her smash hits, she continued making music in French, including 1995’s “D’eux,” the best-selling French-language album worldwide ever.

Her struggles with stiff-person syndrome were chronicled in “I Am: Celine Dion,” a documentary from Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor. During interviews in her Las Vegas mansion, Dion revealed that she had struggled with vocal spasms and her ability to walk for nearly two decades.

But she said she was determined to return to the stage. “If I can’t run, I’ll walk,” she said. “If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. But I won’t stop.”