Seahawks say key defender will return for 2026 season

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

PHOENIX — There appears to be no question about one issue that had been hovering over the Seahawks the last few months — the status of veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

While there had been a report Lawrence — who turns 34 next month and is a veteran of 12 NFL seasons — had been considering retiring, coach Mike Macdonald said during his session with reporters at the league meeting Monday that Lawrence is expected back in 2026.

“To my knowledge, he’s coming back,” Macdonald said. “He always has the right to change his mind, but as of right now, he’s coming back.”

Lawrence proved to be one of the key acquisitions for the Seahawks in 2025 after signing a three-year deal worth up to $32.5 million with $13 million guaranteed.

Lawrence was named to the Pro Bowl after leading the Seahawks with 11 tackles for a loss as well as in fumbles forced (three) and recovered (three), the latter stat leading the NFL. He returned two fumbles for a TD to key a midseason blowout of the Arizona Cardinals.

Lawrence also had $5 million of his $8.15 million salary for 2026 become guaranteed on Feb. 13, another indication that he will be back this season.

The Seahawks seemed to foreshadow that they expected Lawrence back when they made no move during free agency to add another pass rusher, despite losing Boye Mafe, who signed with the Bengals.

Macdonald said the team is excited to see how young pass rushers such as Jamie Sheriff, Connor O’Toole and Jared Ivey progress this offseason with all given a chance to take some of the snaps available with the loss of Mafe. The Seahawks could also take a pass rusher in the draft.

Having Lawrence back solidifies a defensive line that otherwise can return everyone from last year’s Super Bowl champs other than Mafe.

The Seahawks re-signed free agent defensive tackle Brandon Pili and the rest of the key contributors all remain under contract, notably rush ends Derick Hall, Uchenna Nwosu and Lawrence as well as interior linemen Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Byron Murphy II.

While there had been some speculation as well about Reed — who is 33 — Macdonald reiterated that “nothing’s changed there” and everyone is expected back.

Macdonald said the Seahawks might have added an edge rusher in free agency if there was “the right opportunity’’ but said “the right matchup hasn’t happened yet.

“It’s kind of one of those things like ‘don’t press it’ and maybe there’ll be (a chance) either through the draft or after the draft free agency or something through training camp,” he said. “Or our guys are rocking and rolling and they play great and we’ll roll with the guys we have.”