This day in history: University of Idaho marching band no longer in step as program nixed. Prohibition officer arrested on embezzlement charges

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The University of Idaho’s football games were in danger of becoming a lot quieter.

The university “can no longer afford” a marching band, the college president said.

It cost $60,000 to support the band, and it would be one of many college functions which might be axed.

“We are not getting what we need from the legislature for running the institutions of higher learning,” he said.

The president warned that “once disbanded, it is hard to get something like this back together.”

Attorney G.O.A. Bondy of Seattle, a former federal Prohibition officer, was arrested on embezzlement charges. (Spokane Daily Chronicle Archives)

From 1926: A former federal Prohibition officer was arrested in Spokane on a charge of embezzlement.

Attorney G.O.A. Bondy was also fined $20 for contempt of court for ignoring a subpoena on the same charge.

Bondy was accused of taking two revolvers during a Prohibition raid on the McAlew Bar. He then failed to make a record of the two guns and “took them out of the jurisdiction of the court without permission.”

Judge Stanley Webster said it was plain that Bondy intended to keep the guns.

“This should be a lesson to all federal officers to dispose of whatever evidence they get in an official manner and not in a personal way,” the judge said.

Bondy was being held without bail.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1851: Hyman L. Lipman of Philadelphia patents the pencil with attached eraser.

1981: President Ronald Reagan is shot and wounded in an assassination attempt by John Hinckley Jr.; three others, including press secretary James Brady, are also wounded.