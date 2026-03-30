University baseball claims 15-inning walk-off win over Gonzaga Prep | Prep roundup

Roundup of Monday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

University 6, Gonzaga Prep 5 (15): After resuming the suspended GSL 4A/3A game at the top of the 11th inning from Friday, the Bullpups and Titans battled through four more tied frames before the Titans (5-1, 3-0) secured a 6-5 walk-off win over the visiting Bullpups (4-2, 2-1) in the 15th on an error on Monday.

G-Prep’s Jackson Mott hit a solo home run to kick off the 11th inning. With two outs, Luca Longo hit an RBI single. Mott hit a sacrifice fly for the Bullpups and Brant Trautman sacrificed for the Titans in the 12th. No scoring in the 13th. Jackson Mott’s offense continued and hit an RBI single in the 14th. Brant Trautman hit another sac fly to tie the ballgame again. G-Prep was unable to score in the top of the 15th. Tanner Burger hit a round ball and reached on an error and Leyton Hurley scored the winning run.

North Central 14-12, Rogers 6-2 (DH): Giancarlo Lentes went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and the visiting Wolfpack (3-5, 3-4) defeated the Pirates (0-8, 0-7) in a GSL 2A doubleheader. Tyler Prosser led Rogers with two hits.

Pullman 5, West Valley 4: Grant Lovinger went 1-for-3 with the go -ahead walk, forcing Braden Barnett home in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Greyhounds (3-1, 3-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (6-1, 5-1) in a GSL 2A game. Hewson Spencer went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored for West Valley.

Softball GSL 4A/3A

Cheney 8, Ferris 2: Annie Beito and Maddy Hurley each hit a home run, combined for 10 strikeouts and the visiting Blackhawks (5-2, 5-2) defeated the Saxons (2-7, 1-6). Maggie Singleton and Frankie Schone scored a run apiece for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 16, Gonzaga Prep 0 (5): Addison Jay and Kaydin Bradeen each hit a home run and the Wildcats (7-1, 5-1) defeated the visiting Bullpups (1-5, 1-5). Abrihet Epps, Sophia Gum and Taryn Barbieri had a hit apiece for G-Prep.

Shadle Park 8, Central Valley 6: McKenzie Duncan drove in two runs and the Highlanders (2-5, 2-5) defeated the visiting Bears (1-6, 1-6). Ella Bendele and Whitney Hollen each hit a home run for CV.

University 10, Ridgeline 7: Cheyenne Kinswa drove in three runs and the Titans (6-3, 5-2) defeated the visiting Falcons (5-3, 4-3). Kadence Barcus led Ridgeline with two hits.

Mead 11, Lewis and Clark 0 (5): Desi Startin hit a home run and the Panthers (8-1, 6-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (4-3, 4-3). Kara Goetz led Lewis and Clark with two hits.

Nonleague

Colton 11, Asotin 9: Kiya Soza went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, pitched a complete game and the visiting Wildcats (5-1) defeated the Panthers (1-5) in a nonleague game. Georgia Schaefer drove in two runs and stole a pair of bases for Asotin.