9-year-old hit and killed by school bus in New York

Community members gather near the site in Brooklyn where a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus, on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Madison Swart/The New York Times)

By Samantha Latson New York Times

NEW YORK — A 9-year-old boy died Friday morning after a school bus hit him while he was crossing the street in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, police said.

The child, who has not been identified pending notification of his family, was struck around 8:18 a.m. at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Lorimer Street in the Williamsburg neighborhood as the bus driver turned left, police said.

The boy was “unconscious, unresponsive” and had injuries to his head and body when police arrived, officials said. Paramedics responded and transported him to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police said the bus driver left the scene but returned; it was not immediately clear why.

In February, another child was killed by a school bus while crossing a street in Brooklyn, in the Bath Beach neighborhood. Amira Aminova, 11, had been waiting at the edge of an intersection when the pedestrian signal turned from a walk sign to a flashing red hand with a countdown timer, according to surveillance video. She started running across the crosswalk.

The bus driver appeared to have a green light and began to make a right turn. Amira was halfway through the intersection by then, but the driver failed to yield and struck her.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani sent his condolences to the child’s family in a post on the social platform X on Friday, saying that he was “devastated” by the incident.

“Children should be safe walking around our city,” Mamdani wrote. “This horrific road death is a painful reminder that we must continue to use every tool available to make our streets safe for all New Yorkers.”

Lincoln Restler, a City Council member, said he was “heartbroken” about the accident that occurred in his district.

“This is one of the busiest intersections in Williamsburg and I have requested that city agencies immediately make safety improvements,” Restler said in a statement.

Restler said he had asked the city’s Department of Transportation to expedite painting new markings at the intersection, which he said was recently under construction and lacked crosswalks and street markings. He also asked the department to analyze crosswalk signal timing for pedestrians, and to make the signals longer to give people more time to walk.

“I have also asked the NYPD to station a crossing guard here to help children cross safely,” Restler said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.