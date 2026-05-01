Californians now paying $6 a gallon for kicks on Route 66

By Daniel Trotta, Georgina McCartney and Shariq Khan Reuters

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Motorists commemorating the centennial of U.S. Route 66 – a celebrated symbol of carefree road trips – were paying $6 a gallon for gasoline in California on Thursday, the highest price in two years and a brewing political flash point as elections loom.

The Iran war has brought the worst disruption to global oil supplies, driving up gasoline prices worldwide and posing particular hardships for California, the most populous U.S. state with the most cars on the road.

The Golden State also has some of the highest gasoline prices in the country because of stringent emissions standards, high taxes and its reliance on imported petroleum.

With California’s gubernatorial primary barely one month away, candidates sparred at a debate this week over whether to eliminate the state’s $0.61-per-gallon gas tax, the highest in the nation.

At the national level, high gas prices look certain to become a major political issue ahead of congressional midterm elections in November.

Three out of four Americans said the Trump administration bore responsibility for the recent rise in gas prices, according to an April Reuters/Ipsos poll, while a majority said they expect gas prices to get worse over the next year.