Everett Catlett dominates over six relief innings, Spokane Indians top league-leading Eugene 7-1 | NWL baseball

EUGENE, Ore. – Everett Catlett was superb over six innings of relief and the Spokane Indians beat the league-leading Eugene Emeralds 7-1 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Friday.

Indians starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. made his season debut and went three innings, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. Catlett (2-2) piggybacked on the short start and went the rest of the way, tossing six shutout innings on two hits and a walk with a career-high 11 strikeouts.

As they did in Thursday’s loss, the Indians (9-15) broke out with a two-run home run in the first inning, this time from Ethan Hedges for his fourth of the season.

Eugene (18-6) answered with a run in the second when Jakob Christian doubled home Lisbel Diaz from first, who had walked earlier in the inning. The Indians added single runs in the third and fourth innings – including a solo homer by Roynier Hernandez, his second of the season.

It stayed that way until the seventh. Hernandez walked, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error by the catcher and scored on a single by Tevin Tucker. The Indians added two more in the eighth on back-to-back doubles by Hedges and Tommy Hopfe and a sacrifice fly by Juan Castillo.

Spokane loaded the bases with two down on a single by Hernandez and a pair of walks and Eugene made a pitching change. Liam Simon entered and struck out Fitzer swinging.

It wouldn’t matter as Catlett struck out two in the eighth and another in a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the win.

The series continues with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 5:05 p.m.